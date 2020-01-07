Students who once attended the aging Ceres and Cumberland Heights facilities spent their first full-day of school Monday in the brand new Mountain Valley Elementary School in Green Valley.
The new school is the culmination of years of planning by the Mercer County Board of Education. It’s opening is another victory for youngsters in our region.
Creating the new school cost $12.1 million. Of that total, more than $7.8 million of the funding came through a grant from the West Virginia School Building Authority. The remaining $4.2 million was provided in local funding by the Mercer County Board of Education.
Construction on the school began in early 2018 and the project was finished in late 2019. Gov. Jim Justice was on hand for the official ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration that was held last week.
“I’ve always said that education should be our centerpiece of everything we do in West Virginia and that we have incredible treasures in our kids,” Justice told the crowd assembled at last week’s celebration. “This is your community, this is your centerpiece, these are your treasures.”
The school is a consolidation of Ceres Elementary K-5 and the Cumberland Heights Early Learning Center (Pre-K), and includes STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Music) classrooms, a READ room (media center), and other innovative amenities designed to inspire creativity and learning.
“It’s really a beautiful place,” Mary Alice Kaufman, a member of the Mercer County Board of Education, told the Daily Telegraph last week. “It’s really state of the art.”
The school is designed to allow students optimal and innovative educational opportunities, according to Mercer County School Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers.
Mountain Valley features 47,200 square feet of space to serve students from Pre-K to the fifth grade. The school’s new technology includes touch-screen televisions, classroom computers and a computer lab.
It also has modern security features such as controlled access to the building and security cameras. Its design also includes separate rooms for the gymnasium and the cafeteria. At both Ceres and Cumberland Heights schools, one room had to double as a cafeteria and gymnasium.
Another design feature will allow the community to use the school after the children go home.
The school is located along 23 acres of land on Blue Prince Road, just across from the Mercer County Health Department in Green Valley and the old Hill’s Department Store shopping center.
Motorists traveling in that area should exercise caution, and be on the lookout for school buses and other vehicles entering and exiting the new school complex.
We are glad to see that Mountain Valley Elementary School is finally open. We congratulate the students, parents and staff on the completion of their new school, and wish them the best of luck on their educational journey ahead.
