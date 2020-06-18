With children still out of school until at least mid August, one of the best things that school administrators can do now is ensure that our educational facilities are clean and ready for the eventual return of children this fall. However, when new state-of-the-art schools can be constructed for students, the outcome is even better.
While the coronavirus pandemic has impacted a lot of things in our region, school construction projects were allowed to continue during the state-ordered lockdowns. In fact, construction is still underway on the new $12.2 million Bluefield Primary School project located along Cumberland Road, near the existing Bluefield High School.
Work also has started on a new school construction project in Monroe County.
Ground was broken earlier this month on the new $24 million Peterstown K-8 elementary school project. It will be located on Route 12 near Ballard and have two separate divisions for K-4 and grades 5-8 under the same roof.
West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch was on hand for the groundbreaking celebration.
“Our children absolutely deserve the best,” Burch said. “We can compete with anybody in the entire world and we are going to make sure our children realize they can compete with anybody in the entire world.”
The state School Building Authority (SBA) gave final approval for the project in May, according to Monroe County School Superintendent Joetta Basile.
The SBA is funding about $21 million of the project cost with the remaining $3 million coming from local funds. The contract was awarded to DCI/Shires of Bluefield.
The new school will house about 750 students, and will replace the current Peterstown Elementary and Peterstown Middle schools. The existing middle school was built in the 1950s and the elementary school in 1962. Both had deteriorated to the point that they must be replaced.
“We are just thrilled for the students,” Basile told the Daily Telegraph. “It’s been a long time coming.”
We, too, are pleased to see that the region is getting another new school.
The scheduled completion date for the project is September 2021, so it won’t be ready for students this fall. Still the new school construction project provides hope for students, parents and school administrators during these difficult times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.