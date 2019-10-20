Finally, the old Kmart in Bluefield will soon be occupied by a new business. We, for one, are glad to see that this building won’t be empty for much longer.
The Bluefield Planning Commission, and now the Bluefield Board of Directors, have given final approval to a planned unit development at the former Kmart, which is located near the intersection of Cumberland Road and U.S. Route 460.
The change will allow U-Haul to convert the building from a retail space into a self-storage facility and U-Haul showroom.
“What U-Haul is proposing to do in the old Kmart is to do truck and trailer sharing with the other people in the community, install custom trailer hitches and sell boxes; but our primary focus is going to be to offer a state of the art self-storage facility,”Jeff Bowles, marketing company president for the U-Haul Company of West Virginia, told the planning commission members. “The majority of (renovations) will be interior.”
Bowles said there are plans for climate-controlled self-storage units as well as heated units, plus there will be some outside storage units on the property. He says that will provide customers three options: outside storage for the convenience of loading into a pickup or something of that nature; interior unload with heat; and also interior rooms with full climate control.
Bowles says ATVs also could be stored at the center in the future.
The project will create several jobs. The U-Haul center will need a store manager and assistant manager to get the project started. Eventually, the facility will need customer assistance employees, cleaners and other workers. Bowles said such facilities usually employ 10 to 15 people.
We know there has been a lot of talk on social media in recent weeks about what type of new business citizens would like to see in Bluefield. But just because the old Kmart building is off the market, it doesn’t mean that we can’t keep asking for a Target, Home Depot, Kohls, T.J. Max, Marshalls or other retailers. So we should certainly continue letting these and other retailers know that a local store is desired.
It should also be noted that U-Haul is converting other vacant Kmart stores, including one in Elkins. That facility now has almost 250 storage units. The company also recently bought a former Kmart in downtown Charleston, and is looking at old Kmart locations in other parts of the state as well.
Renovations at the Bluefield site could begin within 30 days after U-Haul closes on the property. The neighboring Tractor Supply store will continue to operate at its existing location.
We join the city in welcoming the arrival of the U-Haul center. This project will create jobs and new tax revenue for the city.
It is another win for Bluefield.
