Another troubling scam is now being reported in West Virginia, and this one is targeting those individuals who use bank debit cards for routine daily purchases.
The new scam uses a practice known as spoofing to target bank cardholders with notices of fraudulent activity, according to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. In this latest scam, cardholders receive a text that appears to be from their bank. But moments after opening the text, a call will come from a number identical to that of their financial institution asking about potential fraudulent activity. The caller, who claims to be a bank employee, will have the customer’s correct address and the final four numbers of his or her debit card.
The scammer then asks the person to dial their PIN. If entered, the scammer will then gain complete access to the customer’s bank account, according to the attorney general’s office.
“Many people own and use bank-issued credit/debit cards, and they rely on their bank to monitor fraudulent activity,” Morrisey said. “That’s what makes this particular scam so frightening..”
He recommends the following steps to avoid falling victim to a spoofing scam:
• Call your bank and learn how they handle notice to customers about potential fraud.
• Ask if you may return the call at the number on the back of your card. If they say no, hang up.
• Ask the supposed bank employee questions such as, “When do you show me opening my account?” or “What was my balance at the beginning of the month?”
• Never give your PIN over the phone. Banks will never ask for that information.
• If you do inadvertently give thieves access to your account, call your bank immediately and cancel that card.
All area residents should be on alert for such scam phone calls, text messages and emails. . If you have a complaint about a spoofing scam, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Office at 1-800-368-8808.
