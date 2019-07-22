An impressive new facility that officials in Buchanan County hope will serve as the epicenter for tourism in Southwest Virginia is now open. The ribbon was cut last week on the Southern Gap Visitors Center, a 7,500-square-foot facility that is a collaboration between the Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure (SGOA) the Buchanan County Industrial Development Authority and the Virginia Coalfield Development Authority (VCEDA).
The center features a 4,500-square foot banquet and event room in addition to a 2,000-square-foot observation deck providing panoramic views of the Southwest Virginia mountains. It is strategically located near the trailhead to the Coal Canyon Trail, a part of the Southwest Virginia Spearhead Trails system. As a result, out-of-town visitors in the region who are riding the Spearhead Trail also will be able to make use of the new welcome center.
Area events and attractions also will be held at the site. But organizers of the Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure also hope the facility can serve as a central hub for the residents of Buchanan County.
“We want this to be a home for Buchanan County residents,” Billie Campbell, owner of SGOA said. “We want you to be able to come here and kick your feet up and watch our beautiful sunsets.”
And it is quite a view. Daily Telegraph Features Editor Emily Rice describes it this way: “Rustic, picturesque decor meets the eye at the entrance of the facility. The high ceilings and warm lighting of the welcome center is immediately, welcoming. Screens throughout the banquet hall feature stunning photography and video of the region’s scenery, adventure opportunities and local elk herds, in addition to local taxidermy throughout, further showcasing the area’s incredibly diverse adventure opportunities.”
A showcase is a perfect phrase to describe this facility, Shirley Edwards, of the Virginia Tourism Corporation, said at the groundbreaking ceremony. “When we have facilities like this, with information readily available, we can get people here,” Edwards said. “They may come here for one reason but they will return for many other reasons. This area represents the heart and soul of Virginia.”
Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure Campground manager Kristi Rose said officials expect to see new businesses, including restaurants and stores, spring up around the visitors center.
We, too, are impressed with the new Southern Gap Visitors Center. We encourage both out-of-town visitors and area residents to make use of this impressive new facility.
It is another win for tourism.
