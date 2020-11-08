To say that America is fractured right now would be an understatement.
Our political system has become divisive. And the divide between the political right and the political left has become a seemingly ever growing gap. That which would have been unheard of in America just a few short years ago became a sad reality in the year 2020.
Riots. Looting. Violence in our streets. A senseless push to defund the brave men and women of law enforcement.
Sadly, much of the unrest and anger we’ve seen this year has been centered around the toxic nature of politics right now in America. Throw in a global pandemic into the mix, and you have a highly combustible environment.
Such has been the story of 2020.
Just a year ago, who ever would have dared to imagine how our entire world would be turned upside down in such a short span of nine months.
Now we simply long for a return to normalcy. Life as it was before the pandemic. But it doesn’t look like that will be happening anytime soon.
No. It was not a healthy election cycle for our nation, or for the coalfields of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
There is still great unrest across our nation as votes continue to be counted and challenged.
Still it is important to remember that the campaign season has ended, at least for now.
Yes, it looks like two U.S. Senate seats — and control of the U.S. Senate in the process — will hinge upon the outcome of two runoff elections in Georgia on Jan. 5, 2021. No, area voters will not have a say in those races. In fact, we won’t be casting ballots again for control of the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate until 2022.
With that being said we must now begin the difficult process of healing.
It is time to put all of the ugliness and anger behind us.
We must find a way to heal our deep partisan divides. We must come together again as neighbors and as proud Americans.
It doesn’t matter if your are a Democrat, a Republican or an independent. We are still Americans. And we are better than this.
Let go of the anger. Resist the temptation to post a negative comment about others on social media.
Instead, speak to your neighbor. Smile — even if you are wearing a mask.
We are stronger together. All races, all genders and all ages. Together we can heal a nation fractured of late by infighting, anger and political drama.
And we must ask those in Washington to do the same.
It will not be easy. But it can be done.
