You know that election season is near when political signs begin to litter our otherwise scenic roadways. In West Virginia, these signs are now popping up everywhere in advance of the state’s May 12 primary election.
Those political signs can become problematic when the candidates don’t abide by the rules regulating the Department of Highway’s right of way locations.
“The law bans political signs and stickers from DOH right of way locations, especially highway shoulders, traffic signs or devices, trees, stones, fence posts and utility posts,” West Virginia Secretary of Transportation Byrd White said. “In addition to being illegal, political bumper stickers on highway signs cost state taxpayers thousands of dollars each year because signs must be replaced.”
White said DOH workers will pull any signs from the state right-of-way and, for a short time, will store them in county highways offices to be picked up by candidates or their representatives.
Political signs can be placed on private property, but only with the owner’s permission, according to DOH spokesman Brent Walker.
During elections, political signs tend to pop up at heavily traveled intersections, which can be distracting to motorists.
“They can interfere with maintenance activities and they can distract motorists from the road,” Walker said.
Violation of outdoor advertising laws may also result in fines, according to White.
The DOH rules for political signs state:
• Signs or posters cannot be placed on or above a Division of Highways right of way.
• Signs or posters cannot be placed on Division of Highways traffic control signs nor block such signs and cannot obscure the view of any connection road or intersection.
• Signs or posters cannot be placed on elements in nature such as rocks or trees.
• Candidates should avoid placing materials on fence posts, utility poles or stationary objects on private property without the owner’s consent.
• Political overhead banners cannot be erected over any county, state or federal highway.
While we realize this is an election year, it is still imperative for all political candidates, and their supporters, to follow the state rules.
Please keep all political signs out of the right-of-way of area highways. DOH crews, and law enforcement officers, have more important things to do than having to remove political signs.
