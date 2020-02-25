Town officials in Bluefield, Va., have been working quietly behind the scenes over the past couple of months to make necessary improvements to the recently acquired Fincastle County Club. The town purchased the private resort last year with a stated mission of not only saving jobs but also preserving a community asset that may not have survived otherwise.
The 6,700-yard 18-hole golf course is located at the foot of East River Mountain in Bluefield, Va. It is now open to the general public.
It includes more than 410 acres as well as a clubhouse, restaurant, meeting rooms, Olympic size swimming pool and tennis courts. Despite being one of the region’s best known attractions, the club had experienced a decline in membership in recent years.
The town reached an agreement to purchase the country club in July 2019, and the town officially took over the facility on Sept. 30. The acquisition was financed by the issuance of $1.9 million in bonds. The name of the country club was later changed by the town to simply Fincastle.
Although both the golf course and the restaurant, which is called Fincastle on the Mountain, have remained open since that time, town crews also have been working on various improvements and upgrades to the facility.
“We are just working to gradually upgrade some of the deficiencies that have existed,” Mayor Don Harris told the Daily Telegraph last week. “We are adding more things to the clubhouse to make it more presentable. We are working as we can afford to. We are going to do it right.”
Improvements to the golf course include new flag sticks and flags and a fully stocked proshop.
Harris said the country club has been surprisingly busy in recent months, with reservations for weddings, showers and company parties as well as the golf course and restaurant.
Harris says two people have been hired by the town to manage Fincastle: former Graham High School Principal John O’Neal and Jessima Frye, who was manager of the cafeterias for Bland County Schools.
According to O’Neal, Fincastle hosted 27 events in 21 days last December during the Christmas holiday period.
“People are very eager to use this facility for their events,” O’Neal said. “We hosted a Super Bowl party, with a buffet and TVs in the bar, and the (college) national championship and semi-finals. We already have more than 100 events already in the books for this year. It’s really jumped out a lot quicker than we thought.”
That’s good to hear. We are pleased to see that area residents are making use of the newly renovated country club.
Now that the country club is owned by the town, it is open to the public and is available for everyone to use. With hope the public will continue to make good use of this important regional asset.
