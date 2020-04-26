During a pandemic, one of the most important duties of public health officials is to get accurate and timely information out to the public.
However, when vital information is withheld from citizens and the press, no public good is served.
If a death or hospitalization from a coronavirus infection has occurred in a local county, we expect our public health officials to let us know.
We will give the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources credit for reporting information regarding deaths in a timely fashion, including the age of the deceased and what county he or she resided in.
Neighboring Virginia, however, has been a little less forthcoming.
Up until earlier this week, the Virginia Department of Health had not released the locations of deaths — just the total number of deaths statewide. The death toll from the virus in Virginia currently stands at 324.
As a result, we had operated under the assumption that there had been no deaths in the Southwest Virginia region.
After all, surely a statement would have been released regarding a death in a specific county? Right? The public certainly has a right to know the number of deaths and hospitalizations within their individual county.
Well, imagine our surprise Tuesday when we learned that not one, but six deaths, had occurred in the Southwest Virginia region from the virus. This includes one death in Wythe County, three deaths in Washington County, one death in Wise County and a death in Scott County.
It would appear that health officials in Virginia didn’t have permission to release this information until Monday.
That is when Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Virginia Health Commissioner Norm Oliver announced that the new data — including the location of deaths and hospitalization numbers per county — would be released to the public online.
This begs an obvious question. Why did it take so long? Remember, it was six weeks ago when Northam declared a state of emergency in the Commonwealth.
So when did these local deaths occur in the Southwest Virginia region? A few days ago? A week ago? Or several weeks ago?
We don’t know because the Virginia Department of Health, and the Northam administration, are not telling us.
That is certainly not acceptable, particularly during a pandemic.
Northam, and the Virginia Department of Health, should never withhold such information during a crisis like this. Area residents have a right to know if a coronavirus death has occurred in their home county.
There is no valid excuse, or justification, that the state can give for not releasing this information earlier.
The failure of public health officials to release this information in a timely and upfront fashion is nothing short of a debacle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.