Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain this evening with thunderstorms by morning. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.