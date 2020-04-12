If we ever needed hope, that time is right now. All around the world, there is a pandemic of uncertainty, fear and death.
Come Sunday morning, April 12, 2020, Easter is what hope is all about. Regardless of how devastating this pandemic is, our faith in God will get us through.
Because of this pandemic, it seems like the whole concept of life is being turned upside down. As a person of faith, we all need to hear and follow the message of God, day by day. We need more on today than on yesterday to put our faith in practice. We are optimistic that God will get us through this pandemic. God has promised to never leave us nor will He ever forsake us. These are extremely fearful and troubling times. People of all ages, saved and unsaved, are hungry and thirsty for God’s grace and mercy.
If you are feeling hopeless on today, come Sunday morning, you can leave your doubts and fears behind. Even as bad as things seem, I’ve got a feeling that come Sunday morning, everything mentally, physically, financially, emotionally and spiritually is going to be alright.
Easter is all about the resurrection of Jesus Christ. As bad as this pandemic is, hope for you and I is in the resurrection of Jesus Christ. That is all the hope we need. For so many people, Easter Sunday 2020 church services have been canceled due to the pandemic.
According to Psalm 57:1, the psalmist wrote: O God…I will take refuge in the shadow of your wings until the disaster has passed. Even though we may feel abandoned, God is near us in our pain. The psalmist also struggled in the face of tragedy describing life in terms of darkness and despair, but also holding out hope of God’s salvation and deliverance. Our world will never be free of diseases and disasters, but even in life’s storms, we can rest assured that God does not forsake those in need.
My prayer for all mankind is that on this Easter Sunday, we all take time out to consider individually just how powerfully we are loved by God. Come Sunday morning, just know that God’s spirit of peace, love, joy, grace, happiness and mercy will sustain us all because of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Happy Easter 2020.
— Pastor Timothy L. Hairston
Mt. Ebenezer Baptist
Galilee Baptist
