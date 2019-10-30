Bluefield’s new Commercialization Station is off to a good start. The Crea Company, which had a soft opening earlier this month, is the second business to locate inside of the incubator. And a third business is expected to be announced soon.
The Crea Company – Crea is Spanish for “to create” and “to believe” – is the Commercialization Station’s second tenant. FedEx is the facility’s first occupant.
A third tenant is expected to move into the facility soon, according to Jim Spencer, the city’s community and economic development coordinator. He says FedEx will move to a new bay at the Commercialization Station, and then a new tenant will move into the bay currently occupied by FedEx. The identify of that tenant has not yet been released by the city.
The Crea Company provides high-tech tools for entrepreneurs interested in getting into manufacturing. During a media tour of the business earlier this month, owner Travis Lowe showed guests the 3-D printer, laser etching machine and precision tools available to people who want to obtain a monthly membership. It is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as Saturday.
“This is a great day for Bluefield, and it fits with everything we’re doing for entrepreneurship in Bluefield,” Spencer said during the media tour. “Our vision four years ago was to make Bluefield the entrepreneurship hub for the region, and this is part of the plan.”
We are pleased to see that local entrepreneurs and small business owners are already making use of the Commercialization Station. It is living up to its stated purpose of providing local resources and partners to help entrepreneurs create start-up businesses for the area. The city has many partners in the project that are ready and willing to help additional entrepreneurs get their ideas off the ground.
Three businesses is a great start for the center.
We hope to see additional small businesses take growth in the station in the months and years ahead.
