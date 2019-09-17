A glimmer of hope can be found in the preliminary data released last week by state health officials on the number of overdose deaths in West Virginia.
The 2018 numbers, which were released by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, suggest a leveling off or slight decrease in the total number of overdose deaths.
The preliminary numbers indicated 952 drug overdose deaths occurred in West Virginia in 2018. That’s down 6 percent from 2017, when 1,017 people died of drug overdoses in the Mountain State. Those statistics are preliminary because a number of cases from 2018 are still pending an official cause of death determination. But a majority of those are expected to be classified as drug overdose deaths. So the final 2018 numbers could still increase.
In a statement, Governor Jim Justice said it was “incredibly heartening to see that we are finally starting to make some incredible strides in our fight against the terrible drug crisis that continues to hurt the people of our state and the entire nation. I’ve said for a long time that fixing this epidemic is the single most important thing that we absolutely need to do.”
It may be a little premature for Justice to declare victory. Some have correctly noted that the now widespread use of overdose-reversing medications like Naloxone could be a contributing factor in the reduced number of deaths.
Dr. James Berry, director of addiction services at WVU, told the Register-Herald in Beckley that state officials should be “cautiously optimistic” about the news. He noted that medication-assisted treatment, as well as Naloxone, is more widely available. Naloxone is a drug that first responders can use to aid drug overdose victims.
“There’s a constant demand for treatment and it’s been steady for a long time now,” Berry said. “Fortunately, we’ve been able to do a better job at meeting the demand, but the demand continues to be very, very high.”
Not all of the news from last week’s report was good.
The DHHR found that methamphetamine-related deaths increased by nearly 40 percent, from 231 to 321. But heroin deaths declined from 268 to 206. And Fentanyl was found in another 526 cases, which is down from 596 in 2017.
This crisis is far from over.
Far too many lives have been lost and disrupted in our region and across the state as a result of the deadly opioid epidemic.
It is a crisis that demands action on all fronts. And all options should be considered when it comes to saving the lives of those in danger of an overdose death.
