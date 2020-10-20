As we get closer to Halloween, guidance in terms of what children and adults should and shouldn’t be doing this year is becoming clearer.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, activities that are considered high-risk for COVID-19 this Halloween and should be avoided include:
• Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door.
• Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots.
• Attending crowded costume parties held indoors.
• Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming.
• Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household.
• Traveling to a rural fall festival that is not in your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19.
Halloween activities that are considered low-risk for COVID, according to the CDC, include:
• Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them.
• Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends.
• Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance.
• Having a virtual Halloween costume contest.
• Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with.
• Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, area children should not be trick or treating in large groups or outside their own neighborhood this year, and should not hold haunted houses or other large Halloween parties.
“Everyone can protect themselves from COVID-19 by avoiding people who live outside of your household, wearing a cloth face covering in public settings, frequent hand washing and staying six feet apart from each other,” Eleanor “Sue” Cantrell, M.D., director of the Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO Health Districts, said. “Some people, especially those at higher risk for illness, may choose not to participate in Halloween festivities this year, as events that involve large gatherings of individuals can increase the risk of transmission of COVID-19.”
With Halloween now only 12 days away, area families should begin planning for safe activities this year.
We are still in the midst of a pandemic, so safety should be the priority this Halloween. Please remember that there is still community transmission of the virus occurring in our area. If you are planning Halloween activities for your family, please follow the guidelines outlined by local, state and federal officials.
