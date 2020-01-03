One of the greatest challenges facing area colleges and universities in the new year will be finding ways to increase student enrollment.
Most of our local institutions of higher learning launched free tuition programs in 2019 as a way to increase student enrollment. These free tuition plans come with some restrictions. For example, a student must maintain a certain grade-point average, most enroll in a high-demand program, must demonstrate progress toward a degree or must first exhaust all other state and federal grant and loan funding.
A number of students have already taken advantage of the free tuition plans, but we probably won’t see the greatest impact of the free tuition programs until this spring when members of the May graduating class make their college plans. One can only assume that many of these spring graduates will take advantage of the free tuition plans being offered by area four and two-year colleges, including Concord University, Bluefield State College, New River Community and Technical College and Southwest Virginia Community College.
Bluefield State College, in particular, is working to reverse a downward enrollment trend.
Bluefield State is set to offer on-campus housing later this year for the first time in more than 50 years, and the hope is that student housing, the college’s free tuition plan and other initiatives will make a difference in attracting more students to campus.
Full-time enrollment at BSC is below 1,000 students this year. It currently stands at 985 (1,275 including part-time), according to BSC President Robin Capehart, and an accurate count would put the number at 840 for students whose tuition is paid in full. According to the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, Bluefield State’s total enrollment fell from 1,951 in 2012 to 1,275 in 2019, a 35 percent decrease.
Concord University’s enrollment dropped from 2,839 in 2012 to 1,886 in 2019, a 34 percent drop.
The hope is that those enrollment numbers will start moving in the other direction this year, particularly with the free tuition plans being offered by area colleges.
The more students who are enrolled the stronger our local institutions of higher education will be. Having more students graduate from area colleges and universities also will help to ensure a strong, and diverse workforce is available to fill job openings in our region.
