Yet another college in our region is offering a free tuition plan for students. The campaign announced by Southwest Virginia Community College will benefit students in Tazewell, Buchanan, Dickenson and Russell counties.
Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young announced last month that a private donation has allowed the county to fund the program. He says the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors have been working with SWCC for more than a year to find a way to fund the tuition assistance program, called “Tazewell County Connect.”
“The supervisors would like to express our gratitude to Ms. Priscilla McCall for her generous gift to the residents of our county,” Young said in the announcement. “Her generosity will change lives and improve our county in many ways. This gift makes possible something the county government could not, free tuition at Southwest Community College for Tazewell County residents.”
The counties of Buchanan, Dickenson and Russell have already committed to the free tuition program.
“It was hard to see how we (Tazewell County) could do it with the budget struggles we have had in recent years,” Young said. Those financial struggles included a $3.7 million shortfall last year. “Our situation is different than the other counties. Our population, for example, is twice that of Buchanan County and we receive far less coal and gas severance revenues. Compared to them we would have twice the cost and half the money to pay for it.”
However, Tazewell County was able to sign on to the free tuition program at SWCC after receiving the private donation.
Under the plan, the county will pay the last portion of free tuition the donation does not cover. Young said the supervisors had budgeted $35,000 in fiscal year 2019 for the program, which was far short of the expected cost. Since that money was not spent, he says the board can now fund the $50,000 remaining cost of the program in fiscal year 2020 by using the unspent funds from last year and adding another $15,000 in new money for fiscal year 2020.
Young said the board expects that improving revenues from coal and gas severance taxes, as well as the decline in the regional jail costs, will allow the county to continue to support the tuition-free program at SWCC during the 2020-2021 school year.
According to the college’s website, all 2019 Tazewell County high school graduates with at least a 2.0 GPA are eligible to receive last-dollar funding to attend Southwest Virginia Community College. Students graduating from private schools, home schools or receiving their GED are also eligible, according to SWCC.
Students will be required to enroll in six to 12 tuition-free credit hours each semester. Participation in the college’s “Eagle Project” Days of Service will also be required.
SWCC is not alone in offering a tuition free program. Four-year institutions Bluefield State College and Concord University recently started offering free tuition for eligible Pell grant recipients.
Student enrollment in all area public colleges has seen a decline in recent years, partly because of population loss, fewer high school graduates and a lower unemployment rate. The tuition free plans now available at Southwest Virginia Community College, Bluefield State College and Concord University will help in boosting student enrollment numbers, thus strengthening our local colleges in the process.
Given all of the current free tuition options, now is certainly a great time for prospective college students to seek a higher-education degree.
Keep in mind that these good deals won’t last forever.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.