Help could soon be coming to families living in the Giatto and Weyanoke communities, many of whom rely on old mine portals or mine ventilation shafts for their water.
A legal advertisement published by the Lashmeet Public Service District in the Daily Telegraph last week seeks a “certificate of convenience and necessity” to extend waterlines and build a water storage tank to serve the two rural Mercer County communities. The Lashmeet PSD is seeking more than $4.5 million in federal Abandoned Mine Lands and Reclamation grant funds to construct the proposed project.
According to County Commissioner Bill Archer, the state Department of Environmental Protection has determined the area surrounding Lashmeet is eligible for AML funding.
“Pre-1977 mining took place there, so it’s part of a greater mine reclamation project,” Archer said last week when discussing the planned project.
According to Archer, the new Mercer County Public Service District was created earlier this year so the county would have an entity which can apply for grant funding. One of the new PSD’s goals is to create a wastewater treatment plant capable of serving Lashmeet, Matoaka, Hiawatha, and other former coal communities. Many families living in that area are still lacking public water service.
“Most of them are using water from mine portals or from old mine ventilation shafts,” Archer said.
The county is still working to determine how many households will be served by the Lashmeet project, but Archer believes it will be a large number of families.
A state Department of Environmental Protection representative visited Matoaka earlier this year and went through the former town’s sewage treatment plant with a part-time operator. Archer said members of the new PSD are already coming up with ideas to improve its operation.
Getting these rural water projects started should be considered a priority. This is 21st century America. Shouldn’t we be able to provide water — not to mention high-speed broadband — to those households still in need of this basic necessity?
We urge the AML, and other funding agencies, to give full consideration to these vital projects.
