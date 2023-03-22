The coalfield counties of Southwest Virginia are still working to diversify their local economies. In recent years, the focus has been on attracting technology-based and manufacturing jobs.
There have been a number of success stories to celebrate in recent years, including most recently in 2022. During that 12-month period, a projected 900 new jobs and more than $220 million in planned private investment were announced in the region.
That’s according to the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority’s annual report that was recently presented to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Combined, the projects are projected to create 709 new full-time and 191 new part-time jobs, according to VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher.
According to the VCEDA report, those 2022 developments included the locations of Signco, Ronald Mark Associates and Blackstone Data Services to Tazewell County, as well as expansions by Appalachian Millworks & Cabinetry and AMR PEMCO in Tazewell County; the Coronado Global expansion in Buchanan and Tazewell counties; the K-VA-T Food Stores expansion and a new substance abuse rehabilitation facility in Dickenson County; and expansions by Polycap and Bates Family Farm in Russell County. Other new project announcements included a number of smaller business start-ups approved for funding through VCEDA’s Seed Capital Matching Grant program.
Funding from VCEDA’s Seed Capital Matching grant program assisted 37 new business start-ups in 2022 with 267 full-time and part-time jobs expected to be created. VCEDA also approved 54 loans and grants for $9,524,604 in 2022.
Additionally, VCEDA staff, who provide administrative assistance to the Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority, worked in conjunction with the region’s federal legislators, raising $8.9 million in federal funding for the Virginia-side of the Coalfields Expressway project. The new four-lane corridor is considered a crucial component in the economic development future of Southwest Virginia.
All of the new jobs and investments created in 2022 are welcomed.
It is an encouraging sign for Southwest Virginia, and another indicator of the region’s ongoing growth and success with economic diversification.
