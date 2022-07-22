If I get lost in the woods or really about anywhere outdoors, I usually find my bearings quickly and off I go.
Okay, I’m not really lost, just temporarily turned around.
Same thing driving to a new destination. I usually look at an old-fashioned map and know how to get there, most of the time without the use of a GPS device.
My two daughters and my best friend are, shall we say, directionally challenged and often make many u-turns. No, I don’t think it has anything to do with gender since all three are female, but it is there nevertheless.
Over time, however, I learned this innate sense of direction has its limitations.
When I am inside, like in the dreaded mall, I get lost easily. Same thing in a big building, like a medical complex.
In fact, I can be confused in a small building, and tend to go down the wrong hallway almost every time, waiting for someone to steer me in the right direction. Coming out of an examination room or the dentist’s office, I have no idea which way to turn even if I try to plot my exit as I came in.
If I take a subway, when I surface into the world above I have no clue where I am and it takes a bit to regain my bearings.
Maybe such a predicament doesn’t bother most people, but I like to know where I stand, or sit, in the world. It gives me peace of mind, reminding me that the world is not just random chaos. There is a certain order to things.
I have my place in it. I don’t want to lose it. Needless to say, geography was one of my favorite subjects.
Not only am I out of touch with the natural order of things in a mall, I have no clue where any of the stores are.
Is the Hickory Farms kiosk east, west, north or south of the Belk store? And on which level?
If I am forced to shop, I want to do it walking a street, outside, experiencing the seasons, especially during the holidays.
Seeing the decorations in storefronts, all different and inviting, listening to Christmas music wafting from various stores, hearing the Salvation Army bell ringers in their usual spots.
I love watching the hustle and bustle of people scurrying from store in their winter coats, feeling the warmth of each store they walk in, and being pleasantly greeted.
It’s clear what street I am on, the direction in which I am walking and the exact location of the stores on that street. If I have to give directions to others, I do so straightaway because it is simple.
“Kresge’s is at 312 Bland Street, just north of Chicory Square and west of the Granada Theater.”
Well, it was at one time, long before Chicory Square. I think. Unfortunately, that is an era long past.
In a mall, I have no idea where anything is or how to get there. The storefronts and the people look mostly the same. I feel confined in some sort of alternative universe that Scotty has beamed me in to.
How do you even give directions?
“Uh, it’s on the third level, take a left at, now which store was that, uh, go toward J.C. Penny’s then look straight across the aisle, lane, whatever these passageways are…”
Frustrating.
People have pointed out to me there is usually a map of sorts at certain locations that show where the stores are. I have seen those, and they are of little use.
Every time I enter a mall, I want to drop pieces of bread along the way like Hansel and Gretel so I can be sure to exit the same entrance I used to come into the place so I can quickly find my vehicle. I have walked entirely around the outside of a mall before to find my car. I had no idea which entrance I used.
When shopping in a town, out in the open, it’s never an issue finding your way around, or finding your car. And each store has its own character, its own charm.
When I am outside, I can look up and see the sky in the day and stars at night – beautiful blue, all sorts of colors and shapes of clouds, the vastness of stars and knowing the light I see may have taken millions of years to reach the point I can see it now.
Indoors, boring ceilings. No use for any kind of navigation.
I feel like a bird that accidentally flew inside a building, totally lost, because their instinctive compass is knocked totally out of whack.
They know their place in nature, but not in a human-made world.
—Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
