Thanksgiving is tough when you’re dieting. Christmas is even worse when you’re dieting, and Easter is somewhere in between. The holidays are the times when all the favorite treats you used to love as a kid are now forbidden. Anything with significant sugar might as well be cockroach poison as far as your metabolism is concerned.
Now Easter is approaching and I’m starting to see my all-time favorites, chocolate peanut butter eggs and chocolate rabbits appearing in the stores. They bring to mind those days when I didn’t worry about blood sugar levels or ruining my internal organs with excess sugar.
I remember Easter mornings when my sister, Karen, and I would get out of bed and see our baskets filled with marshmallow chicks, jelly beans, assorted candies and that big, magnificent chocolate rabbit. Naturally, there was the agony of having to have breakfast first, get dressed for church, attend church and finally get home.
Then I’d start demolishing that rabbit. The candy eyes were always the first to go. Next, I’d break off the ears and savor that milk chocolate. I loved chocolate way back then and I still love it now, but I didn’t have to worry too much about my diet then.
All of that changed years ago when I was diagnosed with diabetes. Fortunately, it’s the type you can control with dieting and exercises. Unfortunately, that was the end of the annual chocolate rabbit slaughter. Yes, I was too old for an Easter basket by then, but never too old for milk chocolate.
Chocolate milk and sweet ice tea joined the list of forbidden substances. Drinking them now is about as healthy as drinking drain cleaner. One carton of chocolate milk would give a rescue squad some work.
Fortunately, there are substitutes on the market. I can make passable chocolate milk by mixing sugar-free chocolate syrup, soy milk and artificial sweetener together. and there are diet brands of regular iced tea and green tea. Diabetics like me can enjoy some things there where not available years ago.
For instance, I remember when the first diet soda, Tab, went on the market. It tasted like water with a crayon dipped into it. The first diet chocolates were downright nasty. They might as well have been candle wax with a bit of cocoa mixed into it.
Yes, the situation for diabetics and other people watching what they eat is better now, but you still have to be careful. I read the nutritional information now found on every package of food, and they’ve saved me from eating or drinking enough sugar to make me sick. More than once, I’ve considered “health food” only to see it has more sugar in it than a candy bar. One time a restaurant chain offered oatmeal on its breakfast menu. Nice, until I checked the sugar content and realized that I might as well have a candy bar for breakfast.
Keeping these dietary landmines in mind, I’m always watching for sugar-free chocolate and my dream treat, a sugar-free chocolate rabbit. Yes, I keep calling them rabbits. I can’t bring myself to say bunny. Some day, I’ll see a chocolate rabbit for diabetics on a store’s shelves. I’ll buy one, take it home, and eat the eyes first.
Then I’ll break off the ears and slowly savor the chocolate. Well, I hope it’s chocolate worthy savoring. If we can build space telescopes that can spot planets billions of miles away and make cellphones you can use to do your taxes or actually make a phone call, then we should be able to make a chocolate rabbit that diabetics can eat.
With all the turmoil going on in the world now, we all need a bit of comfort food that brings back pleasant childhood memories. By all means, be careful about what you eat and work to maintain your health, but don’t neglect having a little treat once in a while.
Greg Jordan is the Senior Reporter of the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
