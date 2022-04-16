Easter is at the top of the story list concerning sacrifice. Consider the life of Jesus, which will be celebrated in unique fashion tomorrow in churches, outdoors, on hill tops at regular times and in sunrise services in locations across America and around the world. Jesus, after all, dedicated a life of servitude toward helping others cope with this world and having an opportunity to ascend to the next one.
In regard to the “earthly” observance, there was quite a struggle to effectively decide upon the date, at least in Western culture. Most historians point to the first Nicean council, meeting in 325 A.D. in what is now Iznik, Turkey. The council was called by Emperor Constantine I, who was also an active member of the discussions and he had the meeting called to come up with a solution to a problem caused by “Arianism,” which proposed that Jesus was not divine (god) but a created being. Records indicate that the Nicean Council did not settle the matter, because this “Arianism” belief was actually the official orthodoxy of the Eastern Roman Empire as late as the year 381.
Moving along, according to the Venerable Bede, who in the sixth century penned a work translated as “The Ecclesiastical History of the English People,” the word “Easter” comes from an old Anglo-Saxon word which names the goddess of spring and fertility. Other sources say it may be derived from Latin or Old High German. Nevertheless, there are indications that some related observances have their roots in pagan culture.
The date itself is based upon a celestial sequence so that the Easter holiday itself falls on the first Sunday after the full moon, based on mathematical calculations, that comes after March 21. Easter, then, always takes place somewhere between March 21 and April 25. Scholars have found that early Christians wanted the Easter date to coincide with Passover because Christ’s death, burial and Resurrection happened after the holiday. The Jewish calendar also fluctuated because of ties to lunar and solar cycles.
Now that we are perhaps more confused than ever, a return to rites and rituals of the modern, troubled world that are connected to Easter might be appropriate.
Perhaps you listen to West Virginia Public Radio. It is a staple of my evening drives home and since Easter is tomorrow, an most unusual “Easter egg” story was featured earlier this week in a segment compiled by Anastasia Tisoulcas (I heard it pronounced by cannot repeat it although it is a lovely name). A tradition in Ukraine is the exchange of Easter eggs.
According to the story, Ukranians have an ancient springtime ritual of decorating eggs in a delightfully complex fashion. It is an art form called “pyansky” and now this process, through some timely publicity, is helping to raise money and boost the spirits of the beleaguered Ukranian people. Even more heartwarming, an American, Sarah Bachinger, has started a group called “Pyansky for Peace,” which sends proceeds from these workshops to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Bachinger says that not only does this effort help the Ukranian people but it is also fostering a special spirit of community in her New York state area where the workshops are being held.
She says that pyanksy art has been sent from citizens across America from coast to coast, even from as far away as Alaska.
The actual process of creating the works of art coloring, featuring all the tints of the rainbow and much more, says Bachinger, appear to be small but intricate paintings on each egg. However, the eggs are not actually painted but begun with the creator using melted beeswax and a stylus. The egg is then dipped in colored dye and the process is not finished until after a series of “dips and dunks” and the person coloring the egg is satisfied.
Artist and ethnographer Sofika Zielyk helps to explain this tradition, which she says goes back thousands of years. In centuries past, as the winter took over and days grew shorter while temperatures dropped dramatically, people in eastern Europe felt that the sun god had grown angry with them and was leaving them to their own devices.
To appease this god, they decided to offer gifts. Eggs were given, in part because birds fly close to the sun itself and to bring spring back, the eggs came into play even as people compared the egg yolk to the sun. Since the rooster was the sun god’s chosen creature, and a rooster emerged as a chick from an egg, it worked out.
Finally, as we celebrate this most holy time, we continue to remember the Ukranians and look forward to the time when all can live in peace. To achieve that requires, all too often, the great sacrifice Christ himself made so many years ago that still offers hope in the instant we believe.
As it is written in John 15:13, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
