After an 11-year hiatus, earmarks are back. But you shouldn’t call them earmarks. The official term that federal lawmakers are now using is “Congressionally Directed Spending Requests.”
Call them what you choose, but federal earmarks — if used correctly by the region’s congressional delegation in Washington — can provide critical help to key projects in the Southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
The key word here, of course, is “correctly.” In the past, earmarks were distributed with little transparency. The practice was suspended in 2011 after several high-profile abuses soured voters on the practice, a recent Associated Press review of the practice found.
In other words, the money wasn’t being used for worthy projects.
The first round of home-district projects for members of Congress were sprinkled across the government-wide $1.5 trillion spending bill President Joe Biden signed recently into law.
Now additional earmarks are being considered.
Last month, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, opened a webpage for Congressionally Directed Spending requests.
The webpage can be accessed by visiting www.manchin.senate.gov/appropriations. The deadline to submit requests is this Sunday, April 10, at 11:59 pm.
“As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I work hard to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit West Virginians and all Americans while remaining fiscally responsible,” Manchin said. “Investing in West Virginia has always been a top priority and these federal investments spur innovation and boost our economy, while also supporting the needs of our state. These projects can range anywhere from supporting rural communities through investments in infrastructure and broadband, to funding programs that help small businesses or address the drug epidemic.”
This year, the Senate Appropriations Committee will allow state and local governments, non-profits and public entities request targeted funds through earmarks, according to Manchin.
One obvious priority that comes to mind for us is the King Coal Highway project in Mercer County. In the past, federal earmarks were used to build sections of the King Coal Highway and Coalfields Expressway projects, so why not now? It is critical for work to continue on the new King Coal Highway four-lane corridor once the existing contract on Airport Road, near Bluefield, is completed later this year.
The Congressional power of the purse should once again be put to good for use for our region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.