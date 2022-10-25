Anticipation is building for the closely-watched, high-stakes midterm elections. A number of factors are fueling voter interest this year, including runaway inflation and a worry by some that our nation may be moving in the wrong direction. Control of the U.S. Congress is back up for grabs on Nov. 8, and area residents will have a say in which political party controls the U.S. House of Representatives.
Residents of the Mountain State can begin voting early — if they choose to do so— on Wednesday. That’s the start date of early voting in West Virginia, which continues through Saturday, Nov. 5.
Early, in-person voting, gives residents an opportunity to cast a ballot ahead of election day, when longer lines are expected at normal polling precincts.
Local, state and federal races are on the West Virginia ballot, as well as four constitutional amendments.
Here are a few key races of interest that voters will decide:
• In the U.S. House 1st District contest, incumbent Republican Carol Miller is being challenged by Democrat Lacy Watson.
• In the West Virginia House District 37 race, incumbent Republican Delegate Marty Gearheart is being challenged by Democrat Skip Crane.
• In the West Virginia House District 38 contest, incumbent Republican Delegate Joe Ellington is being challenged by Democrat Tina Russell.
• In the West Virginia House District 39 race, incumbent Republican Delegate Doug Smith is running unopposed.
• In the 6th District West Virginia Senate race, incumbent Republican Mark Maynard is being challenged by Democrat Tiffany Clemins.
Four constitutional amendments also are on the ballot, including the much talked about Amendment 2, which if approved by voters, promises an elimination of the car tax.
Amendment 2, also known as the Property Tax Modernization Act, would give the state legislature the power to change or terminate property taxes on “tangible machinery” used in business as well as the personal tax on motor vehicles paid by state residents.
This amendment doesn’t automatically remove the taxes, but it gives the legislature the authority to remove the taxes, including the car tax.
Another question on the ballot, Amendment No. 4 , is called the Education Accountability Amendment.
If passed, it would specifically give legislators approval power over decisions made by the West Virginia Board of Education on rules and policies that ultimately filter down to the classroom level.
Other local and state races also may appear on your ballot, depending upon what county you live in.
In Mercer County, four early voting sites will once again be available for those who choose to vote early. They are the Mercer County Courthouse in Princeton, the Sims Wellness Center on Stadium Drive in Bluefield, Four Seasons Answering Service at 3311 Coal Heritage Road in Bluewell and Covenant Baptist Church at 145 Wyndale Drive in Princeton.
While we realize that some in our region will probably wait until Nov. 8 before casting a ballot at their normal polling precinct, it is still critical for everyone to vote, regardless of whether they cast an early ballot or wait until election day.
No excuses. Just vote.
