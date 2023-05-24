Municipal elections will be decided June 6 in the cities of Bluefield and Princeton. There are contested races in both cities this year, so it is important for all registered voters to cast a ballot in their respective city.
Those who would prefer to vote early can cast a ballot beginning today at both Bluefield City Hall and the Princeton Municipal Building.
City residents can vote early at both locations during normal business hours, as well as on Saturday, May 27 and Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In the city of Bluefield, incumbents Peter Taylor and Matt Knowles are being challenged by political newcomers Ashton Shaw and Ashley Carr.
City board elections are staggered in Bluefield. As a result, the remaining three seats on the Bluefield Board of Directors won’t be up for election until 2025.
In Princeton, five candidates are vying for three seats on city council.
Incumbents James V. Hill, Dewey W. Russell and David E. Graham (who is also mayor) are seeking reelection and are being challenged by Joseph “Dan” Crutchfield and Candace Vassallo-Wilson.
Early, in person voting, is provided as a convenience for residents in both cities.
Those who may be out of town on June 6, or unable to vote on that day due to work or another obligation, should plan on casting an early ballot now. The same goes for those city residents who would prefer to avoid longer lines at their normal polling precincts on June 6.
In most instances, a citizen voting early can get in and out of the early voting precinct without having to wait in line or interact with other voters.
While we think it is important to vote in all elections, municipal elections are of particular importance as you are electing local leaders who will determine rules, regulations and tax levies in the city that you reside in — whether that is Bluefield or Princeton.
If you don’t vote, you will have little justification for griping or complaining in the future about city services or operations.
We encourage all registered voters in Bluefield and Princeton to vote. It doesn’t matter if you vote early, or on election day, as long as you cast a ballot.
