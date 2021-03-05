The tendency of politicians, especially at the national level, to ‘toe the party line’ often ends up hurting the very folks they’re elected to serve. A prime example is the ongoing gridlock in the U.S. Senate over President Biden’s proposed American Rescue Plan COVID relief package.
Quoting Charles Boothe’s excellent report in the BDT, some 76 percent of all voters, including 66 percent of Republicans, support Mr. Biden’s bill.
Yet, U.S. Senator Capito, R-W.Va., is opposed. Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett, also a Republican, makes a strong case that passage of the bill would be a huge boost to the local economy. Gov. Justice, R-W.Va., who has done a great job handling the pandemic, supports the measure as well.
Speaking of the COVID relief debate in Washington, Commissioner Puckett made the comment, “Things like this baffle me. This is something we can all say will benefit all of us. It’s a nonpartisan issue.” I agree with Mr. Puckett, it should be a nonpartisan issue. Why does it need to become embedded in the highly polarized political climate in Washington? The answer is that many, probably most, politicians of both parties are deeply subservient to the prevailing party ethos. Apparently that’s the motivation for Senator Capito. Just go along with party bosses.
It’s the easy way out, sure way to win re-election. Hopefully, Senator Capito will in the end remember that she was elected to serve the people of West Virginia, not a political party.
Billy Ball,
Princeton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.