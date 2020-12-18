Here is a disappointing statistic. Mercer County now ranks sixth in the state of West Virginia for the number of people who are arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. So far in 2020, there have been 115 people arrested for driving under the influence by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.
We know it’s been a difficult year for all of us, but that is certainly no excuse for getting behind the wheel of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Why are people still making such a foolish mistake, particularly during a year when we’ve had so many other things to worry about?
Sadly, the sheriff’s office and members of the West Virginia Coalfields Highway Safety Program expect to see even more DUI arrests between the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
That’s why the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming up with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and other regional law enforcement offices to get drug-impaired drivers off the roads and help save lives during the holiday season.
According to Sgt. Adam Ballard with the West Virginia Coalfields Highway Safety Program, a high-visibility national enforcement campaign called “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DUI” begins today and continues through Jan. 1, 2021. It also runs concurrent with the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign aimed at alcohol-impaired drivers.
Law enforcement usually see more DUI incidents during the holiday travel period.
“When people who moved out of the area come back to see their families, we see an uptick in impaired driving arrests and impaired driving crashes,” Ballard said. “We see an increase around the holiday time, Thanksgiving time, the Christmas season up to the New Year’s. That’s when you have all those parties. We’ll see an increase, I’m sure.”
Like drunk driving, it is illegal to drive under the influence of drugs, and there are no exceptions. Whether the drug is obtained legally or illegally, drug-impaired driving poses a threat to the driver, vehicle passengers, and other road users.
“The holiday season should be a happy time for our community, and we want to see drivers getting to their destinations safely,” Ballard said. “We cannot stress the importance of sober driving enough. The bottom line is that no matter what it is – alcohol, drugs, or another substance, if it has impaired you, you should not be driving.”
Penalties for DUI can be costly. The first offense, which is a misdemeanor, can result in up to 24 hours to six months in jail and a fine between $100 to $500, according to the West Virginia Code. This sentence applies if there are no injuries. A second misdemeanor DUI can result in six month to a year in jail and a fine of $1,000 to $3,000.
The third offense is a felony with a possible sentence of two to five years in prison and fines between $3,000 to $5,000. And the possible costs are not limited to prison sentences and fines. The cost of taking classes necessary to get a driver’s license back, attorney fees and other expenses can amount, on average, to about $10,000, according to Ballard.
We applaud law enforcement officials across our region for their ongoing efforts to keep impaired drivers off of the road.
Under no circumstances should anyone who is under the influence of drugs or alcohol get behind the wheel of a vehicle.
If you know that you are going to a party or other social event where alcohol is being served, always make prior arrangements to have a designated driver who will safely transport you to and from your destination. Otherwise, those who make the ill-advised decision to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
