Dreams can be tough to decipher.
Sometimes their meaning is obvious, and sometimes not so obvious.
What I don’t fully understand is reoccurring dreams, or when you have the same dream over and over again.
OK, maybe some of the details of the reoccurring dream are a little different, but it is generally the same dream that you had two nights ago or three weeks ago.
I’ll share one of these reoccurring dreams with you just because I find it to be a little odd. This repeat dream is about the city of Bluefield. Or more specifically, downtown Bluefield. In my repeating dream the downtown is bustling. There are hundreds of people out everywhere walking, and there are a multitude of shops, stores and restaurants to choose from in the downtown area.
Of course, in the dream, I am out walking in the crowds, and stopping at many of the different restaurants and stores.
Considering that I grew up in McDowell County, it is a little strange to be dreaming about Bluefield.
However, I’m also old enough to remember, at the very least, the waning days of the city’s orginal heyday.
I seem to remember being inside of J.C. Penney as a child when it was in downtown Bluefield, as well as Al Land Diamonds. But I don’t remember Kresge’s. I seem to remember a Dutch Oven being inside of the old Acme supermarket, but not in the downtown area.
But none of these landmarks of old are present in the dream I referenced above.
Instead, all of the restaurants, stores and shops are brand new. There is one restaurant in my dream that includes an outdoor setting. Basically you order your food inside and eat on the patio area outside. In my dream, it is always crowded.
There is also some type of electronic store in the downtown too — full of wonderful gadgets, televisions, games and all things electronic and digital — both old and new. It too is always crowded when I enter the electronic store in my dream.
Another thing that stands out in the dream is that everyone is happy, smiling and loaded with cash. Inflation isn’t an issue. Everyone is shopping and buying to their heart’s content and there doesn’t appear to be any type of political divide.
What a happy, yet strange dream. I could see having this dream once, but why is it a reoccurring dream?
Now there are current day correlations to my dream. Bluefield is bouncing back in a big way, thanks to projects like Intuit and the upcoming Omnis Building Technologies plant off of Exit 1. The downtown is once again home to a number of small businesses as well, in addition to landmarks such as Kammer’s Furniture Company. But the city still has a little ways to go to fully recapture the glory days of old when every parking lot in the downtown was full, and downtown streets were packed to capacity.
As longtime residents already know, the arrival of the Mercer Mall led to the loss of many downtown businesses — and marked the end of the city’s glory years — at least for that era in time.
Flash forward to a few years back, and the arrival of technology giant Intuit helped to breath renewed life into the city. That also marked the beginning of a new downtown rebirth for Bluefield — something that is continuing to this very day.
So yes the city is moving in the right direction.
That begs the question of am I dreaming of a not-too-distant future where downtown Bluefield is once again packed to capacity with shoppers. And maybe ATV tourists too? Or am I simply reading too much into this odd, reoccurring dream?
Gosh you would think I would dream about McDowell County instead, considering that is where I spent the first 18 to 21 years of my life. Or at least the old homestead in Anawalt. Nope. Instead I’m dreaming about a bustling, full of life, downtown Bluefield.
A downtown Bluefield with a super cool electronics store, by the way.
Gosh, I miss Radio Shack and those great electronic stores of old.
I know there are a lot of small shops in the downtown area right now, but is there a giant electronics store?
I’m talking Radio Shack on steroids.
I don’t think there is. Maybe someone should consider opening an all-things electronic gadgets store in the downtown.
Perhaps, if city economic development director Jim Spencer is reading this, he can get to work on this worthy electronic store dream.
You can’t go wrong with electronic gadgets, right? Or at least I think so. Based upon this strange, reoccurring dream.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.