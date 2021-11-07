The idea of installing security cameras in different parts of Bluefield, particularly the downtown area, is an issue that flares up from time to time in the city. While the topic does normally prompt debate on social media, the promise of video surveillance is generally welcomed by most forward-thinking citizens who realize that hidden cameras can serve as a deterrent to crime.
Talk of installing cameras in downtown Bluefield came up again last month during a meeting of the Bluefield Board of Directors. City Manager Cecil Marson said surveillance systems not only help prevent illegal activity, but the video footage also aids police and can serve in the prosecution of cases.
Marson is planning to provide a demonstration of the proposed camera system at the city board’s next meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 9 at noon.
The last time the city looked at surveillance cameras was in early 2020 after playground equipment at Lotito Park was inexplicably vandalized.
Hidden cameras are proven deterrents when it comes to stopping litter, so why not crime as well? While we understand privacy concerns, it should be noted that video surveillance isn’t anything new. Most businesses in the area already have cameras installed both indoors and outdoors, and cameras are normally found nowadays at traffic light intersections as well.
Adding cameras to the downtown area makes sense, particularly in light of all of the new growth that has occurred in Bluefield since the arrival of technology giant Intuit back in early 2019. Now, with the reopening of the historic Granada Theater, even more people are traveling to the downtown area each week.
If nothing else, the added surveillance will help residents feel a little more secure while navigating the city’s historic downtown district.
