A large-scale demolition effort in the city of Bluefield now has federal funding attached to it. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. and Shelley Moore Capito R-W.Va., announced a $452,292 grant last month that will allow for the beginning of abatement work inside of several old structures on Federal Street.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Multipurpose, Assessment, and Cleanup grants are to be used to support underserved and economically disadvantaged communities in assessing and cleaning up contaminated and abandoned industrial and commercial properties, the two West Virginia lawmakers said.
The city applied for the grant funding last year as a first step toward demolitions in the 400 block area of the downtown, which includes buildings such as the old Montgomery Ward.
The city recently transferred ownership of the 400 block of Federal Street to the Bluefield West Virginia Economic Development Authority (BEDA) in anticipation of the beginning of the abatement process.
BEDA Executive Director Jim Spencer says the abatement work will include removing lead paint and asbestos from the structures. Once that work has been completed, the authority will then be able to apply for additional grants to fund the demolition of the structures.
“Hopefully, we’ll see abatement work start this summer,” Spencer said. “It’s another good story for Bluefield as we continue to move forward.”
The goal is to have more buildings available in the downtown area that new businesses can locate to. Interest in the city has been growing ever since technology giant Intuit arrived in Bluefield in early 2019.
Of course, securing grant funding for large-scale abatement removal and demolition projects is a process that takes time and patience. But with last week’s EPA grant funding award, the city is now another step closer toward beginning this important process.
The work will allow the city to take the next step in rehabilitating existing downtown properties to prepare space for prospective businesses and industries that could come in the future.
