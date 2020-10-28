Area residents have probably noticed the new parking spaces that are now available in downtown Bluefield. It’s all a part of a plan to provide up to 750 new parking spaces in the city, including about 362 parking spaces for the employees of Intuit and its employment partner Alorica.
In May 2019, crews started preparations for creating more parking spaces between Raleigh Street and Princeton Avenue, near the city’s dog park. The need for new parking spaces became evident when Intuit announced it would be developing a Prosperity Hub in the downtown area and the 200 to eventual 500 jobs it is expected to create.
“The plan all along is that we needed to provide parking for Intuit and Alorica as well as our existing businesses in the downtown,” Jim Spencer, the city’s community and economic development coordinator, told the Daily Telegraph recently. “So that’s what you’re seeing right now.”
Construction work is continuing at the site of the former Summit Bank building, which will be the permanent location of the Prosperity Hub. Many motorist have noticed the large Intuit logo that was recently added to the building. Work on the Prosperity Hub is expected to be finished around November with the hope of Intuit employees relocating into the structure next year. Most of the employees are currently working remotely from their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to Intuit, Spencer says the new parking spaces also will serve the older, more established businesses in the downtown, as well as new businesses such as The Vault Restaurant in the former Commercial Bank Building and Amanda Gibson Photography at the intersection of Raleigh and Bland streets.
Other downtown parking lots, such as one across Federal Street from the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias and the opposite lot across Bland Street have been redone as well, according to Kerry Stauffer, an engineer with the city. More parking spaces are being added along both streets. In addition, a parking lot on Durhring Street that was redone several years ago will be restriped for spaces, and a shuttle bus will run at peak times for Intuit employees. Another fenced lot above the old Ramsey School will be resealed and then painted for still more spaces. There are also plans for angled parking spaces on Raleigh and Scott streets.
Given the ongoing downtown resurgence, ensuring that there is adequate parking for employees working in the downtown area, shoppers and others is only prudent. And the city must ensure that enough parking spaces are available to serve the employees of Intuit.
Once the Prosperity Hub is fully operational, and the pandemic has subsided, the city will see even more vehicular and foot traffic in the downtown area. We can also expect to see additional small business growth in the downtown, which is one of the objective’s of Intuit’s Prosperity Hub.
So the new parking spaces are certainly needed and welcomed.
