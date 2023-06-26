A contractor is expected to begin mobilizing this week in downtown Bluefield for a massive three-phase project involving the 400 block of the downtown. The effort involves the abatement of several abandoned structures in that area, the demolition of those structures and, finally, a rebuild phase.
Several options have been identified in an engineering study for the rebuild phase, including new retail construction, more parking, food truck offerings and an expanded area for downtown gatherings or concerts. The abatement process begins first, and it will take between 90 to 120 days to complete before any demolitions can begin.
The project has been several years in the making, and is an initiative of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA). Community meetings will be scheduled in the days ahead, and those forums are expected to begin in July. They will give citizens and business owners an opportunity to learn about the large-scale project, and to offer input.
Citizens and business owners who wish to learn more about this plan should consider attending the upcoming public forums.
For now, disruptions will be minimal. Traffic will continue to be able to loop through the downtown, and still park and shop at downtown businesses during the abatement process. However, there will be some changes. According to BEDA Executive Director Jim Spencer, Scott Street, which lies between Bland and Federal Streets beside the former JCPenney building (the structure that also was more recently the Bluefield Wellness Center), will be closed.
Also, once the demolition phase begins, the old Montgomery Ward building — a colossal eight-story downtown structure — is one of the buildings that must come down. So traffic disruptions are to be expected when the demolition of that building begins.
It is important to remember that officials aren't just tearing down old buildings. They are being proactive and planning to rebuild the 400 block area.
There are four rebuild options currently on the table, and nothing has been selected at this time. That's another reason why community meetings will be held to solicit public input on the four options.
The options being considered are as follows:
• Option one keeps the existing Chicory Square intact, adds additional parking and food truck offerings, and calls for the development of new commercial/retail construction at the site of the former JCPenney/Bluefield Wellness Center building.
• Option two would expand parking opportunities in the existing area of Chicory Square while providing an area for food trucks. It too calls for commercial/retail construction at the site of the former JCPenney/Bluefield Wellness Center building.
• Option three would add even more parking, and a larger green space while still providing an area for food trucks. It would retain an area for public gatherings or musical performances similar to the existing Chicory Square.
• Option four would add additional parking, but also calls for new retail construction along Scott and Bland Streets, while retaining an area similar to Chicory Square.
While they are downtown landmarks, it is important to remember that the old Montgomery Ward and JcPenney buildings are also aging structures in a state of disrepair. Everyone should be realistic about this, and understand the sad reality that it would take millions of dollars to bring these structures back to a point a viable use.
If the structures aren't taken down, one day they will fall down. Just like the city's historic brownstone did in 2007. And don't forget about the collapse of the six-story Matz hotel in 2008, which also fell on the old Colonial Theater.
It is better for BEDA — working in conjunction with the city of Bluefield — to be proactive and take these old buildings down now in a controlled manner. We were fortunate in the first two building collapses that no lives were lost. So taking down these old buildings — and building new structures, parking and green space in their place — is the only real viable option.
Sure it is easy to complain about the project, as some are already doing on social media. Or you can become an involved citizen by attending one or more of the upcoming community meetings. Better yet, attend all of the public meetings and let officials know which of the four rebuild options is your preference.
Have a say and become directly involved in this massive rebuild project for downtown Bluefield.
