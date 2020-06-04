I felt the news of Henry “Double Out” Belcher’s passing a lot more than I ever would have expected. We have lost a Bluefield legend. Henry was a staple of my youth and will be remembered by every player, fan and kid that watched a game at Bowen Field. He’d dish it to Blue for every bad (or unfavorable) call in legendary fashion. As one of the most loyal Bluefieldians I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing, he never missed a game he didn’t have to, never left before the last out and stayed during every rain delay until a game was officially called. Henry was ride-or-die Bluefield. I can hear his voice now hacking “tag the flag!” echoing off the hills of the City Park. I hope to hear it in my mind forever. Rest in peace, Henry. I know you’ll always be cheering from the grandstands in the sky.
Bert Kersey,
Auburn, N.H.
Commented
