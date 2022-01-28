The end of January is my turning point for being tired of winter and ready for spring.
That is especially true if the month has been full of really cold nights and snow and ice and mud, which we certainly have had this year, with more to come this weekend.
Yep. It’s bleak and depressing.
As much as many of us enjoy the first snow, sleigh riding and the holidays, winter can eventually takes its toll on us psychologically. We miss the sunshine, the warmth.
Okay, maybe if we had a lot of money and could go skiing all the time, that would help.
But many of us grew up here when skiing was not even option. Not that it mattered. We couldn’t afford to do it anyway.
Later in life I did try to ski, but after three attempts figuring I could learn on my own because it really looks easy to do, well, let’s just say I spent more time on the ground than upright. During the humiliation, I watched my son take to it quickly, skiing right by me and being too embarrassed to recognize any blood relation between us.
He was a teenager after all. But that’s another story.
The flip side of the bleakness now is, of course, what we can look forward to as February rolls around.
I start a little earlier than that with keeping up with the time of sunrises and sunsets.
As well all know, the shortest day of the year is at winter solstice, Dec. 22. Right after that, the time of sunrise keeps getting a little later, but sunset has already started getting later.
For example, the earliest time for sunset is from Dec. 2 to Dec. 11, which is at 5:07 p.m. On Dec. 12, the sun sets at 5:08 p.m., a number that keeps getting larger.
What lifts me up actually happens on Jan. 8, when the sun starts rising one minute earlier, at 7:39 a.m. after three days of reaching 7:40 a.m., the latest the sun rises during the year.
The change is gradual, of course, but we can already see the difference if paying attention.
Today is Jan. 28, and the sun rose at 7:31 and will set at 5:45, an increase of almost 30 more minutes of daylight since Jan. 8.
This does not change to a significant degree. It is the same every year.
And by March 1, the sun rises at 6:57 and sets at 6:19.
The equinox is reached on March 17, when the sun rises at 6:34 a.m. and sets at 6:34 p.m., 12 hours apart.
Of course, these times are for this part of the world and sunrise and sunset can vary a great deal depending on where people live.
Even here, there are slight variations, but generally the same.
What this does for me is reinforce the fact that, as in all things, the current bleakness is temporary.
Everything passes, and we can look forward to longer days, warmer weather and the white and gray to be replaced by green.
The predictability of this also reminds me how it manifests itself in our lives. Any psychological last days of January, the bad times we experience, pass. We can’t dwell on the bleakness.
Rather, we look to the future, and have hope.
We overcome fear and dread, and often grief, and move on. Otherwise we will be stuck in the late January of our lives and miss the other seasons, and the joy they can bring.
As we get older, of course, we do learn to appreciate every day more than we did in our youth, and even the process of getting older, and how we enjoy our lives, is influenced to a huge degree by our attitude and appreciation of being alive.
Clint Eastwood, who will soon be 92, was asked recently how he keeps going, still busy, still making movies, still youthful.
His answer:
“I get up every day and don’t let the old man in.”
