Allow me to share what has been reported, other than by Fox News who has avoided publicizing this story, about the court battle between Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News.
In the Dominion 2020 election defamation lawsuit against Fox for $1.6 billion, the jury had been seated, and opening statements were about to begin. Abruptly, the court trial was halted — Fox had agreed to pay Dominion $787.5 million. Why, you may ask? What about First Amendment rights, or Fox is only for entertainment, not serious news, that Fox lawyers usually argue?
In subpoenaed documents and pretrial depositions, Fox executives and celebrity hosts agreed the 2020 election wasn’t stolen and admitted to each other the voter fraud conspiracies were nuts. Their continued endorsements of the stolen election conspiracy was perpetrated to keep viewers and make money. Surprisingly, many at Fox don’t even like Trump, according to their statements. Do you remember these creative storylines?
Conspiracy Italygate where supposedly people in Italy used military satellites to switch votes to Biden on Dominion’s voting machines. Stop laughing, some Fox viewers absorbed this faster than that quicker-picker-upper paper towel.
A Dominion voting machine server used in the 2020 election was seized by the U.S. military in Germany. Another unfounded conspiracy falsehood.
Former President Trump tweeted that Dominion had deleted 2.7 million votes nationwide referencing Edison Research in his claim. Edison Research replied they had found no fraud.
Cyber Ninjas audit voter ballots in Maricopa County, Arizona. Ultra violet lights were used to search for bamboo in ballots. The conspiracy theory was that thousands of bamboo-latent ballots were flown in from China and stuffed into ballot boxes. Nothing was discovered, but the creator of that conspiracy deserves an award for fiction writing. The recount came to the same conclusion —another Biden victory. Biden won many times in Arizona.
Contemplate this conspiracy; Dominion voting machines were used in a fraudulent election in Myanmar? Investigation revealed that Myanmar doesn’t use Dominion voting machines. Had to look up Myanmar on the map. Myanmar, formerly called Burma, is in Southeast Asia and borders China. This conspiracy was entertaining and educational.
Now that Italy, Germany, Venezuela, China, and Myanmar were insulted by implicating them in unhinged conspiracies, let’s examine the flamboyant conspiracist Mike Lindell, the My Pillow CEO. Mr. Lindell claimed he had irrefutable information that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. To draw attention to this, he introduced the “Prove Mike Wrong Challenge” and offered $5 million to anyone who could prove his claim false.
A computer analyst expert and twice Trump voter attended one of Mike Lindell’s rallies and accepted the challenge. Robert Zeidman signed the contract. According to his interview on CNN, he had three days to analyze the data and thought he wouldn’t have enough time since cracking this type information usually took weeks or months. Mr. Zeidman proved Lindell’s claims false in a few hours, showed his data to the arbitration board who agreed, but Mr. Lindell has refused to pay the money.
Warning: Dominion examine the $787.5 million when Fox pays you. Given Fox’s reputation, the money could be counterfeit.
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.