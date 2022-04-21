You can always tell when somebody’s really good at a sport, a profession or an art form. They make it look easy.
That idea came up last week when I visited St. Mary’s Orthodox Church in Bluefield to speak with Mary Ranae Semonco Bailey, a Mercer County resident who practices the art of pysanky, which is “writing” intricate patterns onto real eggs.
Pysanky is more involved than those dyeing kits we used as kids to make Easter eggs. That was always a nice event at our house when Easter approached. We would hard boil some eggs, mix up the dyes we bought at the grocery store and dip in the eggs. I remember the vinegary smell and how that dye would stain our fingers.
We had Easter egg hunts with my cousins when the big day arrived. The eggs would get tucked into bushes, into the tall grass or behind rocks. Most of the time, we managed to find all of them; however, we weren’t too careful about doing an egg count.
I still remember the summer when we found an Easter egg we missed. Unlike today’s plastic eggs, hard boiled eggs left outdoor for weeks develop an aroma all their own. One of my cousins thought this was hilarious and threw the egg. The smell made everyone scatter.
You couldn’t use Bailey’s pysanky eggs for Easter egg hunts. Eggs aren’t as fragile as they look, but these still wouldn’t survive the rough and tumble of a hunt. They’re keepsakes that will last for years. I’ve given one to my mom some years ago, and Bailey was kind enough to let me have another to share with her.
She demonstrated her pysanky technique to me and photographer Jessica Nuzzo, and I was amazed.
My unsteady hands would make a mess.
Bailey said that when she teaches classes, she assures the newcomers that it’s OK to mess up. She tosses eggs that don’t turn out well, and they shouldn’t be afraid to do that, either.
I’ve had my own fitful starts with hiking sticks. I picked up the hobby when COVID-19 had me working from home. I spent my spare time reading, working on my own writing and browsing the internet. I longed to go hiking again and thought about buying a walking staff, but artisans were wanting $40, $50, even $100 or more. I told myself that I could walk into the local woods and find potential staffs and canes that were just as good.
Now, I’ve had some success, but it hasn’t been easy. I’ve got the cuts and broken fingernails to prove it. I’m trying some woodcarving, but that’s been in fitful starts and stops. Instructional videos I’ve looked up assume the viewer has some basic skills.
Well, I don’t have much, if any, carving skills. But I have done some simple etching and wood burning on some sticks. Viking runes, crucifixes and things like that.
Seeing Bailey’s work with the art of pysanky reassured me that I’ll eventually be doing real woodcarving if I keep trying and keep accepting that I won’t become an expert right away. Making hiking sticks — some are more like wizard staffs — and donating them to the Salvation Army Thrift Store helped me maintain my sanity during those weeks when leading a normal life was tough. Writing is good, but there are times when I hunger for a physical task with physical results.
If there is a hobby or project you want to tackle, don’t give up if you don’t get immediate results.
Those people you see creating paintings and woodcarvings or playing musical instruments spent years learning their craft. I’m wary of commercials that make an art form look quick and easy. Learning a new skill is never quick and rarely easy. When I started writing years ago, it took me hours to draft a simple essay. Now I can churn out a thousand words without much trouble.
Don’t be afraid to tackle that hobby you want to try. Don’t be afraid to mess up, and don’t give up.
