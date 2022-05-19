Gov. Jim Justice says he is once again considering a new incentive program aimed at encouraging more people to get a COVID booster shot.
Previous campaigns aimed at getting state residents vaccinated against COVID-19 used Justice’s now-famous dog, Babydog, as the face of the program. They included everything from a weekly million dollar lottery to the award of luxury sports cars.
Many were critical of these earlier campaigns, as tax-payer money was being expended by the Republican governor with little to show for. Despite the promise of a million dollar prize, luxury sports cars and weekend getaways at state parks, vaccination rates in the state at the time didn’t improve.
Justice, who is always quick to criticize Washington for its spending spree, was essentially doing the same thing on the state level with no legislative oversight from the so-called Republican super majority in West Virginia.
Furthermore, all of this money Justice was doling out could have been used to build new water, sewer and broadband systems across the state, as well as new roads and bridges. At the very least, potholes could have been patched and secondary roadways could have been paved.
At this point in the pandemic — two years and five months later — another lottery or incentive program isn’t needed.
If Justice does decide to go ahead with another lottery, he needs to explain where the money is coming from. Will it be federal dollars coming from the American Rescue Plan or money coming from state coffers. Or is it coming from another source? Tax-payers have a right to know.
Yes COVID is surging again. People are still getting sick. The number of individuals hospitalized across the state with COVID also is rising again. As of Thursday, 153 people were hospitalized statewide. That included 86 people who are vaccinated and 67 who are unvaccinated, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. Here in Mercer County, the number of active virus cases on Thursday had climbed to 55 — an increase from recent weeks.
Still virus cases are much lower now than they were during the original Omicron-fueled surge this past winter. Vaccination rates also have improved without incentives, and more individuals have acquired natural immunity as well.
There is no need for another lottery.
Whether you agree with their decision or not, many state residents have simply moved on from the pandemic. They aren’t wearing masks. They aren’t social distancing. And they aren’t getting boosted. Some still haven’t even taken their first COVID shot.
It’s a risky decision, but it’s also their choice. And nothing Jim Justice says or does is going to change their mind at this point.
Another massive throw-away of tax-payer dollars isn’t going to move the booster needle.
Use the money instead to pave roads, and get water and sewer to those families who are still in need.
Republican governors, and Republican-controlled legislatures, are expected to be good stewards of tax-payer dollars. It’s time for Jim Justice, and the Republican-super majority in Charleston, to live up to this motto.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.