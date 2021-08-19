I recently read a letter on the editorial page from a local doctor questioning the effectiveness of masks to protect our school children, as mandated by the Tazewell County School Board. In addition, he inferred that the long-term effects of the vaccine have not been fully realized at this time and could prove to be of concern.
For that reason, I have read every report possible on case studies and research conducted by some of the most prestigious universities and medical professionals in the nation and have yet to find any indication whatsoever to discredit the benefit of masks in slowing the spread of Covid- 19 or it’s variants.
As for his opinion on the long-term impact of the vaccine, it should be noted that the same is true for practically every medication now approved by the FDA and when one weighs the risk of contracting the virus to any long-term impact I would gladly choose the vaccine. The disastrous impact on children wearing the mask as he indicated is so opinionated it deserves no comment. I almost died from Covid and had I known what I now know, would have walked over burning embers to receive the vaccine had it been available.
Michael Walk,
Bluefield, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.