My wife purchased a beautiful floral arrangement for her Mother’s grave in Roselawn Cemetery for Memorial Day. We rode by there today June 17th and someone has stole them.
So to the LOW LIFE THIEF who would stoop so low to do this, this isn’t the first time this has happened. She has talked to others who have had this happen to them.
It takes a real LOW LIFE person to go through cemeteries and steal flowers.
Joe Hampton,
Princeton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.