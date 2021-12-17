Anyone who may be contemplating drinking and driving this holiday season should think otherwise. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is now underway, and continues through Jan. 1, 2022.
During the enforcement period, area law enforcement officers will be out in extra numbers looking for impaired drivers with the goal of getting them off the road, according to Sgt. Adam Ballard of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. Ballard is the area’s West Virginia Coalfields Highway Safety Program Coordinator.
The local Coalfields Highway Safety Program is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to share the message about the dangers of drunk driving, particularly during the joyous holiday season.
“It is extremely important that drivers act responsibly,” Ballard said. “This includes refraining from impaired driving – not only by alcohol, but drugs too. This is a special time of the year for most, and we really want our community to enjoy this season.”
Nationally, during the month of December 2019, 837 people lost their lives in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver. During the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday periods in 2019 alone, there were more drunk-driving-related fatalities (210) than during any other holiday period that year, according to Ballard. Data for 2020 has not yet been released.
“We need commitment from our drivers that they won’t drive impaired, so that everyone can have a safe holiday,” Ballard said. “This senseless act of driving impaired is not only illegal, but it takes lives as well. On average 30 percent of the crashes where someone dies are related to impaired driving in our local area, which includes Mercer County.”
Unfortunately, not every driver who gets behind the wheel during the holidays is starting out with a clear head. There are drivers who drink alcohol and decide that they can get to their next destination without any trouble. Too often, a decision muddled by alcohol or drugs leads to tragedy.
There is no rule that says you must have alcohol in order to have holiday cheer. The safest time to drink alcohol responsibly is when you know that a designated driver is waiting for you or when you don’t have to drive anywhere later.
The holidays should be a time for joy and sharing, not a tragedy caused because somebody decided to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Local authorities are actively looking for impaired motorists this holiday season. The best way to avoid a tragedy, a ticket or fines for Christmas is to avoid drinking and driving.
Remember to drive sober or be prepared to get pulled over.
