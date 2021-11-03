Another city in our region will soon be home to a dog park. Funding is now in place to develop a dog park in Princeton, city officials confirmed last month.
City council voted to transfer $15,000 from Princeton’s capital equipment fund to the parks and recreation department for the development of the dog park, according to Mayor David Graham.
He says the new dog park will be constructed on the west side of the Princeton Recreation Center between that building and Princeton Community Hospital’s parking lot.
The dog park will be approximately 100 feet by 200 feet, but will not be in the shape of an exact square as it will use some of the current fencing of the skate park and the back of the recreation center as part of the park’s ‘fenced in’ area, City Manager Mike Webb added.
Webb said several citizens have approached him, the mayor and other members of city council about the idea of a dog park in Princeton.
“This location fits well with parking already available and easy access both from the rec center side of the future park as well as from the Princeton Community Hospital side of the soon to be built park,” Webb said.
The city already has a leash law in place, so the dog park will provide citizens with a location where their animals can roam freely. Webb said the dog park also will provide people visiting friends and family at the hospital a place to relax and visit outside near the hospital grounds.
There isn’t a completion or opening date for the dog park, but Webb would like to see it ready by the end of the year.
We are pleased to see that city council is pursuing a dog park. Neighboring Bluefield already has one, which has proven to be quite popular.
There is a good reason why. Dog parks can help enhance a locality. Many growing cities across the nation are home to dog parks. Because responsible dog owners use them, a dog park is a great location for dog owners to socialize with their pets. It’s also a great meeting place, and will help in bringing additional visitors to the city. Those individuals, in return, are likely to shop and eat in Princeton while in the city.
We applaud the city for pursuing this welcomed project, and look forward to the start of work on Princeton’s new dog park.
