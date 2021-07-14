I was never a big fan of math.
Most journalists aren’t math majors for that matter.
I tolerated math in elementary school, but it wasn’t a class I looked forward to each day.
The same with algebra back in high school. I can’t say that I was a huge fan of algebra.
While learning advanced math in school was important, the honest truth of the matter is that I don’t have to use a lot of brain cells nowadays — so many years later in life — trying to figure out difficult mathematical equations in my head.
That’s because I have a calculator on my desk. A calculator on my work computer. A calculator on my cell phone.
Why do the math in your head when you can do it on a calculator?
Back in the day, my old school teachers probably never imagined a world where we would carry tiny computers with us everywhere we go in the guise of a telephone.
Of course, I was also required to memorize the French National Anthem back in high school, which seemed like a form of cruel and unusual punishment at the time.
Where math is easy to forget, the French National Anthem isn’t. In fact, once you have memorized it, it’s in your head for life.
On any given day, it’s not unusual for me to start singing the French National Anthem to myself. At least the first couple of lyrics or two. It makes a lot of sense, I guess, since I’m technically Hungarian.
No, I can’t sing the Hungarian National Anthem. In fact, I’m not even for sure there is such a thing as the Hungarian National Anthem.
Well, a quick Google search later, seems to suggest there is a Hungarian National Anthem.
So I stand corrected on that. But don’t ask me to repeat the lyrics.
Oh well, at least I can sing the French National Anthem.
Back to math.
I will admit that I have been doing a lot of math in my head over the past year-and-a-half or so.
Not by choice, of course, but due to the pandemic.
We’ve been keeping track of COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations, recoveries, active cases, the number of people who have been vaccinated, etc., on a daily basis. Ever since the pandemic began back in March 2020 to the present time.
It’s harder to use the calculator on COVID numbers because they keep changing.
Yes, even today when most of the region has returned to a sense of normalcy, we are still looking at COVID numbers every day. Just in case.
Just in case there is another surge. Just in case there is a sudden spike in hospitalizations and deaths. Just in case the number of active cases go up. Just in case the new Delta variant takes off locally.
We are told that we are approaching the end, or the tail end, of this pandemic, and I certainly hope that is the case. It should be noted, however, that the 1918 pandemic lingered into 1920.
Of course, some people in our region ignored the pandemic from day one.
They never bothered wearing a mask. They also never understood the concept of social distancing.
I’m also willing to bet that they never bothered doing the math on how many virus cases and virus-related deaths had occurred in the region.
Oh well, someone had to do the math. So it ended up being me, Greg Jordan, Charlie Boothe, Ginger Boyles, Samantha Perry and other newsroom staff members who pitched in — and continue to do so to this very day — keeping track of local virus numbers.
Ginger even continues to update the whiteboard in our newsroom each day with new COVID case counts.
I hope the day will come that we can end this daily routine.
Math, as I said earlier, isn’t my favorite thing to do. But thanks to the pandemic, number crunching has become a part of our daily routine here in the newsroom.
Keeping track of numbers from early March 2020 to the present isn’t an easy thing to do, but if there is a discrepancy detected in our data, we can always fall back to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource’s COVID-19 dashboard, which is considered the official state source when it comes to COVID data. Neighboring Virginia has been less helpful in terms of providing information on active virus cases, recoveries by county and other related information that should be readily available.
If we are approaching the end of the pandemic, then perhaps we are nearing the end of our daily COVID number crunching routine here in the newsroom as well. As long as the new Delta variant from India doesn’t become a problem locally, we should have a clear path toward ditching our masks once and for all and putting this long nightmare behind us.
Yes, things are slowly but surely returning to normal. But I still think it’s a rather strange world out there.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com
