Cruising in Princeton is supposed to be a slow ride thru town. So why is that every time on these nights I come down Park Avenue to get to Bee Street then come back to get on Park Avenue that someone supposedly wants to get off Center Street by running the light, blocking traffic going up park Avenue?
Where is the hurry? Your not going anywhere. Your just blocking the intersection. And cops are no where. This is ridiculous. I’ve stormed behind them to get up Park Avenue, blowing my horn. But still they do it. I get cruising, it has been around since I was 18, and cops made them self known. I don’t have a problem with it. But I see now that I’m old how it got to the old timers back then!
There was no organized cruising back then, we all just headed down town. Now there’s an organization that sets this up, so they need to post — Do not block intersections! Why be in a hurry to go nowhere! I’d like to hear feedback from others, but get this is not Dear Abby. LOL. Got to have some humor.
Doug Smith
Princeton
Commented
