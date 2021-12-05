There appears to be a lot of interest locally in the upcoming 2022 mid-term elections, even though they are still a good 11 months away.
On the federal level, control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate will be up for grabs next November, which is helping to fuel the early voter interest. Local and state level races also will be decided in both West Virginia and Virginia next year. So 2022 is shaping up to be an important year at the ballot box.
That’s why election officials are working now to alert area residents about upcoming changes that will affect where they vote next year.
In Mercer County, voters will be casting ballots in different precincts due to a combination of several factors, including the 2020 census results, redistricting and new House districts that resulted in lines being redrawn, according to County Clerk Verlin Moye.
Moye says the process of redrawing district lines has been in high gear because census numbers were four months behind.
“The census can be late but we cannot be late,” Moye said. “We really had to scramble and get the changes made.”
He says all of the changes are on track to be finished in enough time to notify all impacted voters before the May 2022 primary.
Changes currently being made as a result of the redistricting process include an increase from 47 precincts in the county to 48, and shifting which precincts many residents will vote in. “Some precincts will be eliminated and some will be created,” Moye said.
He adds that the changes are population driven as precincts are divided based on the number of residents. But a major factor in the need to redraw the lines is the new House districts.
Mercer County residents previously elected three delegates who basically ran at-large in the 27th District, with a small part of the county voting in the 25th and 26th districts.
But earlier this year the state Legislature voted to go to single-member districts for all 100 delegates, starting next year, which now means Mercer County residents will vote in four different districts: the 37th (Bluefield area), 38th (Princeton area), 39th (includes Oakvale and Athens across to the Wyoming County border) and the 41st (the northern tier of the county that includes Elgood). According to Moye, the new 41st district also includes a small part of Raleigh County and a large section of Summers County.
Each House district is expected to have a population of about 17,900.
While we realize this may all sound a little confusing, the good news is that there is plenty of time between now and next May to educate voters and candidates on the looming changes.
However, a concerted effort will have to be made between now and then to reach all affected voters so that they will know what legislative district they are voting in come 2022.
