I love words.
Be they adjectives or adverbs, nouns or verbs, I appreciate the expressiveness of our English language.
I enjoy news stories and novels, essays and soliloquies, and the occasional poem.
William Shakespeare, Geoffrey Chaucer and William Wordsworth come to mind.
I can read “Splendour in the Grass” once a day, every day, and never tire of the subtle beauty wrapped in a complex notion.
“What though the radiance
“which was once so bright
“Be now for ever taken from my sight,
“Though nothing can bring back the hour
“Of splendour in the grass,
“of glory in the flower,
“We will grieve not, rather find
“Strength in what remains behind …”
•••
Like most writers, I have my preferred words. The ones that are tried and true favorites, and the others pulled out in a pinch to provide punch and power to the news story of the day.
(I also enjoy alliteration, if that wasn’t obvious.)
But until recently I did not realize I could actually feel disdain and annoyance for the current Word of the Day.
•••
Part of my morning routine consists of having national news on TV.
I don’t watch it constantly but it is always there in the background, updating me on U.S. and world news.
On a particular recent morning, I swear a reporter used the word “oligarch” no less than 10 times in two minutes.
The topic was Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, and possible sanctions against his upper echelon group of friends.
Wait! See what I did there? Instead of reusing the word “oligarch” I used another descriptive phrase.
But, apparently, some folks can’t stop vocalizing the Noun of the Month.
The focus on Ukraine should be about the people who have experienced horrific atrocities — not nonstop diatribe used to showcase a reporter’s new vocabulary word.
•••
Uttering my annoyance at a recent newsroom meeting, I realized I was not the only word nerd experiencing speech aggravation. And so I asked the group what words irritated them most.
The answers came fast and furiously.
“Unprecedented.”
“Trump.”
“Biden.”
“Brandon.”
“Saber rattling,”
“Outrage(d).”
“Offensive and offended.”
“Deep dive.”
“A new normal.”
“Extremist.”
And, finally, “Build Back Better.”
Oh, and when it came to Gov. Jim Justice, there were a few specific words reporters no longer wanted to hear: “Trout” and “Bob Evans.”
•••
When it comes to the problems plaguing our world, an overused word rates as a minor irritation — if even that.
But, sometimes, it feels like the horrific adjectives and adverbs have been used up in previous columns.
A bit of lightness can be needed as a distraction in a world of atrocities.
Putin is a madman who must be stopped.
His buddies should be stripped of their wealth and power.
And the people of Ukraine deserve support from America and other countries, and peace moving forward.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.