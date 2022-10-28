The first time I walked into a classroom to teach years ago, I really had no idea how difficult the job is.
A teacher must not only know a particular subject matter thoroughly, they must also be highly organized and have a combination of skills – leaders, counselors, disciplinarians. They must also be compassionate and understanding, walking into the classroom knowing that some of those kids may not have many, or any, caring adults in their lives, and they may need to fill that role.
As any teacher knows, most kids respond to genuineness.
But teachers must establish a delicate balance between establishing genuine relationships with students and maintaining order at the same time.
And this task is probably one of the most difficult ones, not because teachers don’t care, but because some students too often don’t care.
As a former teacher and being friends with several teachers now, that balance is constantly disrupted by often having just a handful of students in a class who don’t want to learn. They would rather talk or be on social media, lacking any apparent intellectual curiosity or ambition, and showing disrespect to teachers and other students.
Dealing with this is physically and emotionally draining, and frustrating of course when administrators try to intervene and help, but students, and sometimes parents, just don’t respond.
Discipline is one of the biggest problems in classrooms and having to spend so much dealing with these disruptive students is not at all fair to the students in the class who want to learn.
Having a system in place to help these disruptive students is not as easy as it may sound because some do have lives outside of school that can be heartbreaking. That is one reason we have seen a push to have more counselors and social workers in school systems.
I was prompted to write this when a lot of publicity was recently given to the low standardized scores of students across the country, with West Virginia next to to lowest in the nation, after dealing with the impact of the pandemic, which included months and months of “virtual learning,” depending on online classes.
I don’t know why anyone would be surprised with this. It is difficult enough to motivate students to pay attention and learn in person, much less expect them to be self-starters in their own homes. Teachers did the best they possibly could, often hampered by the lack of broadband service in rural areas.
The pandemic presented one of the worst-case scenarios for education, and a monumental task for educators.
Things will normalize again over time, but catching students up is a decidedly uphill battle and one that everyone involved is working together to fight.
Well, that “everyone” should also include parents and, of course, students themselves.
What an amazing difference it would make in classrooms if all students came in and at the very least not disrupt the class. They may not want to learn, but don’t interfere with the rights of students who do want to learn and the teacher’s right to teach.
To me, much of the responsibility to make this happen falls into the laps of parents.
Teachers and administrators can only do so much, and very little without parental involvement.
Educators’ hands are often tied because of regulations involving trying to bend over backwards to keep kids in regular classrooms, and we all wish that could happen.
But the truth is, students who show no desire to learn or to behave respectfully should not be in a position to disrupt the educational process for the majority of students.
As a former teacher, I do have a tremendous amount of respect, admiration and empathy for teachers because I have been there, done that, and anyone who doubts what a tough job teaching is should spend some time in a classroom at the middle and high school levels especially.
I would hate to hear anyone blame low standardized test scores on teachers, who, as far as I am concerned, are unsung heroes.
All they need is a stable, peaceful teaching/learning environment.
They will do the rest.
