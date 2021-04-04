Now that the Mercer County Commission has finally adopted the much-discussed abandoned and dilapidated building ordinance, a process will soon be in place to begin the removal of these unwanted eyesores.
The third and final reading of the dilapidated building ordinance was approved by the commissioners on March 23. Using authority granted by Chapter 7, Article 1, Section 3ff of the West Virginia Code, the new rule allows the county government to address “certain abandoned and severely dilapidated buildings” that can be found standing throughout Mercer County.
Abandoned and dilapidated structures are a big problem in Mercer County. Some of these buildings are in danger of falling down, which creates a public health concern. These structures also can reduce property values and make the county less appealing to prospective businesses as well as those tourists who travel to our region each weekend.
Although the new ordinance is now in effect, it will still be a while before it can be actually enforced.
The first step for the commission is to form a committee which will work to oversee the ordinance. A certified building inspector must also be identified, along with other steps, before actual enforcement can begin.
It’s important to remember that the ordinance has nothing to do with zoning or building permits. Nor will farm buildings, barns or related structures be ruled in violation of the ordinance. It simply deals with dilapidated and abandoned structures.
In other words, those buildings that are no longer habitable or safe.
The cities of Bluefield and Princeton already had similar ordinances in effect. Now the county does too.
It is important to identity, and ultimately remove, those dilapidated, burned-out structures that have been left standing. Not only do these structures pose a threat to public safety, but they are also a deterrent to tourism and economic development.
We applaud the commission for adopting this necessary measure. It’s an important first step toward addressing the dilapidated building problem in Mercer County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.