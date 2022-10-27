More than 10 years ago, I started watching a television show called “Life After People.” It was a History Channel program that worked on a central idea: what would happen to the world if the entire human race suddenly disappeared. The show never described exactly how humanity disappears. We’re just suddenly gone. The population of the world goes from billions to zero.
In each episode, we’re given looks at what would happen to well-known cities, to our greatest monuments, to our pets and zoo animals, and more starting the day after humanity disappears. Experts such as engineers, geologists, zoologists and others discuss what would change after a day, a year, a decade, a century, a thousand years or more go by.
One episode showed the City of Las Vegas being scrubbed away after a thousand years, leaving menagerie animals and pets — the ones that can survive without human help — adapted to desert life.
Yet another episode showed New York City and Washington D.C. vanishing and turning back into woodland, the ruins of skyscrapers and monuments buried under new soil.
Sometimes the show used today’s structures to show how the passage of time destroys buildings and other artifacts when they’re neglected.
A concert hall that once hosted the Jackson Five before the late Michael Jackson’s rise to solo fame is shown with a leaky roof and decaying stage. Another episode showed viewers an abandoned amusement park — a larger version of Mercer County’s own Lake Shawnee — and how the rides were vanishing. Lake Shawnee’s Ferris Wheel and other attractions would have disappeared long ago without even minimal human intervention.
The “Life After People” phenomena isn’t confined to great engineering works like the Hoover Dam or cities like Atlanta and London. Single-family homes, modest buildings and cars and other artifacts slowly but very surely disappear as the elements — aided by neglect — destroy them. I see examples of this process all over the region.
Almost anywhere I drive in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia, I see burned-out houses and buildings that are collapsing. I know of one place that was used as an outdoor shot in a post-apocalypse movie. The crumbling buildings made a perfect backdrop.
Local buildings crumble for the same reason they crumble in “Life After People.” They start decaying because people aren’t around to maintain them. In “Life After People,” human beings suddenly disappear. In real life, the people who once lived in houses or operated businesses in buildings moved away and forgot about them. There was nobody to “keep them warm,” as some engineers say and fix problems as they appeared.
As the region’s population diminished, the number of crumbling buildings grew. They became eyesores that visitors see when they reach the area, and the number of visitors grew when the Hatfield-McCoy Trail opened. Looking like a post-apocalypse landscape doesn’t create the best first impressions.
Fortunately, efforts are being made to demolish dilapidated structures. A new program has provided grant money to the cities of Bluefield and Princeton as well as the unincorporated areas of Mercer County. These grants help people who want to tear down dilapidated structures, but can’t afford to do it.
The hope is that all this grant money, about $3.2 million, will be spent on demolishing the county’s decaying structures and opening up space for new homes and businesses.
Even creating a new green space or removing a structure from a flood plane is an improvement.
The more dilapidated structures that are taken down, the more presentable the region will become and the brighter the canvas will be for new economic development.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
