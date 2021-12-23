Southwest Virginia could be another important step closer toward solving the digital divide problem.
To date, the biggest stumbling block toward the deployment of high-speed broadband in unserved or underserved communities across the deep south counties has been a lack of funding.
However, it was announced last week that the Cumberland Plateau Planning District and Point Broadband will receive $23.5 million to build fiber broadband to 5,828 unserved locations and achieve almost universal coverage in Tazewell, Buchanan, Russell and Dickenson counties. Another $6.5 million will be leveraged for the project, according to state officials.
The project is being made possible through a combination of state, federal, local and private-sector investments, Governor Ralph Northam said in the formal announcement.
Under the plan, it is envisioned that more than 90 percent of all residents in the four-county region would have access to the internet if they choose it, according to Tazewell County Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy.
Stacy called the news “awesome.” He said the county board of supervisors have been working for several years now to expand broadband eligibility.
Bland County is included in a separate $68.3 million award to the New River Valley Regional Commission, Gigabeam and All Points. That project will build fiber broadband to 19,966 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Bland, Montgomery, and Pulaski counties.
This is a big influx of funding that is coming into the Southwest Virginia region for the specific purpose of broadband deployment.
It is our hope that the project can go a long ways in reaching those families across our region who are still in need of access to high-speed broadband.
We are cautiously optimistic that this project can achieve its goal of providing near universal broadband coverage to the Southwest Virginia region. If so it will be funding well spent.
