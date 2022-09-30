In another significant step toward addressing the digital divide, a large-scale broadband project is being deployed in rural Monroe County.
The goal of this important initiative is to make high-speed broadband available for all households in Monroe County within the next six years. The project is being funded from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), which recently awarded a total of $800 million from $20.4 billion in federal funds that have been allocated for the construction of broadband networks in rural communities across the nation.
Gigabeam Networks, which has offices in Bluefield and Rich Creek, Va., will serve as the local provider for the project, according to Monroe County Clerk Donnie Evans.
The county commission was recently told that the design and planning phase of the project will take about a year with a requirement that 40 percent of the project be completed in three years.
The entire broadband deployment effort must be finished within six years.
Once the entire county is wired for broadband, education, health care, economic development and quality of life in rural areas such as Monroe will no longer be negatively impacted by the lack of fiber infrastructure.
Broadband is now an essential tool for economic development, and must be in place if localities hope to attract and retain new businesses and industries. But it’s also important for individual households to have access to high-speed broadband.
Under the plan, all households that want broadband will have access to it, according to Monroe County Commission President Kevin Galford.
“It doesn’t matter how far you are off the road, it could be only one house five miles up a long road,” he said. “But it will get service.”
Galford said trunk lines have to be installed and each house will be hard-wired for service.
The project is a major win for Monroe County, and those households and businesses that still lack access to high-speed broadband.
In order to fully close the digital divide, all rural communities across the state need to be served.
All local, state and federal lawmakers should be working toward this goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.