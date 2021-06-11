Washington is on a spending spree, with millions – make that trillions – of dollars being spent here, there and everywhere. But despite all of this money that is being doled out, there are still parts of our region where high-speed broadband is lacking. Why?
According to the West Virginia Can’t Wait broadband expansion website, the state ranks 47th among the 50 states for broadband connectivity. Even more troubling is the report that a half-million people, 30 percent of the state’s residents, have no access to high-speed, reliable internet.
The digital divide was particularly problematic last year when schools across West Virginia and Virginia were closed after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Many children were unable to complete their school assignments due to a lack of high-speed broadband, which made remote learning in the deep south counties all the more difficult.
A year has now passed, yet the problem remains.
But there is some progress to report. Just earlier this week, a $15.6 million state grant was awarded to the Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission in Southwest Virginia to assist with broadband deployment in Tazewell, Buchanan, Russell and Dickenson counties as part of the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative. In Tazewell County, the funding is being used to deploy broadband service to the Abbs Valley community.
Federal lawmakers also are still working on broadband bills, including U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
Capito joined U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., last month in reintroducing the Rural Broadband Financing Flexibility Act, a federal measure that would help states, cities and towns spur investment in rural broadband projects. The goal of the proposed legislation is to provide state and local governments options related to financing broadband projects, including the issuance of tax-exempt bonds, public-private partnerships, federal tax credits and federal bond payment assistance.
Capito also joined Manchin last month in reintroducing the Eliminating Barriers to Rural Internet Development Grant Eligibility Act, legislation that would remove obstacles for broadband projects to receive Economic Development Admini--stration grants. The bill helps ensure local communities can partner with the private sector to implement critical broadband projects, Capito and Manchin said.
Locally, officials also are hoping to use federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan to help boost broadband.
Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said recently that broadband is the county’s priority and at least some of the $11.4 million Mercer County is slated to receive from the Jobs Plan will be directed at broadband extension.
“You don’t build a house without a solid foundation,” Puckett said. “Broadband is the core of what we are going to see for the next 50 years. We get that return if we invest now.”
We agree. As federal dollars continue to be dispersed across the nation and the region, funding should be leveraged toward local broadband expansion efforts in those communities that are still lacking high-speed service.
Now is the time to correct our region’s digital divide. Our elected leaders can’t afford to squander this opportunity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.