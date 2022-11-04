Digital currency is a pretty big topic right now, although it can often be difficult to fully wrap one’s mind around all of the nuances associated with terms such as “cryptocurrency,” “blockchains,” “bitcoin” and the process of “mining” digital dollars. No, we aren’t talking about mining in the traditional sense of underground coal seams. No dirt is being moved. Instead, you must think digitally.
Furthermore, a digital dollar is a little bit different from the paper dollar bill in your wallet. So, ready or not, the region will need to take steps now to educate itself on the concept of digital currency. That’s because a new bitcoin digital currency mining company is coming to the Bluefield, Va. area.
The $18 million investment is locating at the Bluestone Regional Business and Technology Park, a facility located near Bluefield, Va. During a ribbon-cutting ceremony late last month, officials announced that Blackstone Data Services, LLC will provide data center hosting, server and node maintenance, and cryptocurrency mining container assess manufacturing to benefit a three-state area.
The business will be the first to locate in the shell building at the technology park and two large outside data center servers have already been installed for the company at the site. It is a projected private capital investment of $18 million over 10 years and will initially create five new high-tech jobs, according to the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority.
Jonathan Belcher, executive director of the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, said the mining business is the first of its kind in Southwest Virginia and Southern West Virginia.
“Our mission is to provide expert turn-key data hosting and technology services, enabling our clients to invest in new technologies without the hassle of self-hosting,” Seth White, Blackstone CEO, said. “Our vision is to offer a portfolio of data hosting and technology services that allows investors to easily gain access to advanced cryptocurrency technologies and to deploy these as investment instruments.”
White, who spoke during last month’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, said he initially could not “get his head around” the concept of cryptocurrency “mining” and “blockchains.”
But step by step his understanding grew to the point he was ready to plunge into the business, including $4 million worth of equipment.
“I would say within the next 10 years, when you buy and sell a house … you will doing it (buying, selling and recording the financial transaction) in a blockchain,” he said. “That blockchain is unhackable.”
According to U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., the price of bitcoins will go up or down, as do many commodities.
“You have to look at it in that vein,” Griffith said. “But the world economies are looking at using digital currency going forward.”
The bitcoin business also provides another big-step toward economic diversification for the region. It’s no secret that the Bluestone Business and Technology Park was created years ago with the concept of attracting high-tech jobs to the region, and the bitcoin mining facility is a big step toward realizing that goal.
Ready or not, digital currency is now in play in Tazewell County. So it probably would be prudent for all of us to gain a better understanding of how a “blockchain” actually works.
